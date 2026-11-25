A railway bridge near Abergavenny was damaged by vehicles three times in the past year causing hours of delays new figures released by Network Rail have revealed
The latest figures show that 72 bridge strikes were recorded between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026 across Network Rail's Wales and Borders route.
These strikes caused a total of 271 hours (more than 11 days) of delays to passengers and freight services, and cost more than £600,000 in delays, cancellations and repairs.
Aberystwyth Road bridge in Caersws, Powys, was the most frequently struck, recording five incidents during the year with the Abergavenny Road bridge at Ewyas Harold hit three times.
Bridge strikes often occur when vehicles such as lorries or other high-sided vehicles, collide with railway bridges because they are too tall to pass safely underneath.
As well as damaging vital infrastructure, collisions can put road users, railway passengers and staff at risk, with train services sometimes suspended while engineers inspect bridges to ensure they remain safe.
Across Britain, 1,706 bridge strikes were recorded in 2025/26 - approximately one every five hours - causing more than 185,000 minutes of delays and costing around £13.25 million.
Network Rail is reminding drivers and transport operators of its ‘Wise Up, Size Up’ campaign, encouraging them to know the height of their vehicles, check for restrictions and plan suitable routes before every journey.
Working to prevent bridge strikes
Network Rail continues to work with local authorities, haulage operators and other partners to reduce the risk of bridge strikes through improved warning signs, protective measures and targeted engagement with drivers.
Thomas Edwards, Programme Manager, at Network Rail Wales and Borders route, said: “Every bridge strike is avoidable, yet we're continuing to see incidents across our route that put people at risk and cause unnecessary disruption to passengers.
“When a vehicle hits a railway bridge, it's not simply a problem for the driver. We may need to stop trains while our engineers inspect the structure and make sure it's safe, causing delays to passengers and, often, costly damage to the railway.
“We're working with local authorities and the haulage industry to tackle this problem, but drivers have a vital role to play.
“Our message is simple: know your vehicle's height, plan your route carefully and always pay attention to height restrictions. Taking a few moments to check could prevent a dangerous collision and hours of disruption.”
Simple steps to prevent bridge strikes
Network Rail is encouraging drivers of high-sided vehicles to take a few simple precautions:
- Know your height: Check the maximum height of your vehicle, including any load, before setting off.
- Plan your route: Use suitable route-planning tools and avoid bridges with insufficient clearance.
- Pay attention to signs: Always observe height restrictions and warning signs on approaches to bridges.
- Don't take chances: If you're unsure whether your vehicle will fit, stop somewhere safe and find an alternative route.
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