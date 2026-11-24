Coleg Gwent students are celebrating success in the UK Foundation Skills league table at this year's WorldSkills UK National Finals (18-20 November), with its learners bringing home three medals and awards.
They placed fourth, competing against counterparts from across the UK.
Ten learners represented the college at the National Finals, with Rhys Pearce, Rhys Probert and Taylor Davies collectively securing a silver medal in the Foundation Skills Enterprise category.
Meanwhile, Eden Floyd secured a bronze medal in the SFX Makeup for Film & TV category, and Iestyn Donne received a Highly Commended award in Foundation Skills Digital. Coleg Gwent also finished 13th in the national league table for mainstream competitions.
Coleg Gwent hosted five of the National Finals competitions at its Newport campus, welcoming competitors in Cybersecurity, Website Design, Digital Support & Security, Metal Fabrication and Health & Social Care.
Nicola Gamlin, Coleg Gwent’s Principal & Chief Executive said: “We’re incredibly proud of all our learners who have competed in WorldSkills this year, and a huge congratulations to those who reached the UK finals. It’s an outstanding achievement that reflects their talent, hard work and determination.
“WorldSkills gives learners a fantastic opportunity to challenge themselves, showcase their skills and realise their potential. We’re equally proud of the dedicated staff whose expertise and support play such an important part in helping our learners succeed.”
18-year-old Edward (Ed) Jones, from Undy in Monmouthshire, competed in the Foundation Skills Horticulture Final alongside fellow Coleg Gwent learner and longtime friend, 19-year-old Zakk Duggan from Chepstow.
The pair, who have known each other since secondary school, spent the weeks leading up to the competition developing their horticultural skills, with Ed focusing on floral arrangements, plant identification and colour combinations, supported by tutor Katherine Staples.
Reflecting on his first WorldSkills UK National Finals, Ed said: “I was a bit nervous on the day, but I thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the WorldSkills UK Finals. My course allows me to really prepare for employment, and I love getting involved in practical activities like gardening, cooking and managing the ILS Shop. I like making a difference, it gives me a purpose.”
He added: “Kath has made college life very good and enjoyable. She’s been a great support in the run-up to the competition.”
Returning to the WorldSkills UK Finals for a second consecutive year was 19-year-old Shakyah Powell from Newport, who secured a silver medal in the Beauty Practitioner category last year.
Since then, Shakyah has completed her qualification at Coleg Gwent and secured a full-time role at a hotel and spa in the Usk Valley. Despite balancing the demands of her new career, she has continued to dedicate time to perfecting her skills for the competition.
She said: “I qualified this summer and immediately started working full-time at the hotel and spa. It was easier to train last year as I was in college every day, anyway. I’ve been going along to the Coleg Gwent campus twice a week on my days off to practice.”
At the Finals, local employers attended to provide exhibitions and hands-on activities, with pupils from local schools, including Newport High, St Julian’s, Bridge Achievement Centre, Bedwas High, West Monmouth School and Brynmawr Foundation invited to explore different skills and the opportunities available at the college.
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