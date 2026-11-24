Tourism businesses across Monmouthshire are being invited to play a leading role in shaping the future of the county's visitor economy through a new Destination Partnership launching in January 2027.
Monmouthshire County Council is seeking applications from businesses and organisations involved in the tourism sector to join the partnership, which will help drive delivery of the county's Destination Management Plan 2025-2030.
The new partnership will bring together representatives from across Monmouthshire's tourism industry, including attractions, accommodation providers, hospitality businesses, activity providers, event organisers, food and drink producers and other organisations that contribute to the visitor economy.
Working alongside representatives from Monmouthshire County Council, town councils, the National Park, National Landscape and national tourism organisations, members will help identify opportunities, tackle challenges and support the sustainable growth of tourism across the county.
Meeting four times a year, the partnership will provide a forum for collaboration, sharing ideas and developing practical initiatives to enhance the visitor experience, strengthen Monmouthshire's reputation as a destination and support local businesses.
Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing and Tourism, Councillor Sara Burch, said: "Monmouthshire is a fantastic place to visit, with incredible landscapes, thriving towns, outstanding food and drink, and a wealth of experiences on offer. As visitor numbers continue to grow, it is more important than ever that we work together to make the most of the opportunities tourism brings.
"The Destination Partnership will give businesses a real voice in shaping the future of the sector. By bringing together expertise, ideas and ambition from across the industry, we can build on our strengths, enhance the visitor experience and support a thriving, sustainable tourism economy that benefits communities across Monmouthshire."
To ensure the partnership reflects the diversity of the county's visitor economy, businesses of all sizes from all parts of Monmouthshire are encouraged to apply.
Applications are open until Sunday 20 December 2026, with the first meeting scheduled to take place on 20 January 2027.
To find out more and submit an expression of interest, visit letstalkmonmouthshire.co.uk/destination-partnership
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