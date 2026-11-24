A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple thefts and has been remanded into custody.
Gwent Police Neighbourhood officers have been responding to reports of shoplifting at commercial addresses in Chepstow and Monmouth and arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of multiple thefts.
Harley Morgan, of no fixed address, has now been charged with five counts of theft from a shop and remanded into custody.
Morgan was due to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Thursday November 19.
Police have asked if anyone sees anything suspicious while out in the community to call them on 101, message on Facebook or X on social media channels, or report it online.
Reports can be made anonymously on Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or online if needed.
If it’s an emergency and you need police assistance immediately, always dial 999.
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