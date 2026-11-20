TWO Gwent Police officers have been dismissed without notice after it was found that they lied about searching the homes of two women who died in a tragic car accident.
The allegations of gross misconduct against two police officers who failed to carry out the searches have been proven.
A Gwent Police misconduct panel also found PCs Richard Hardwick and Lauren Livingstone had given deliberately dishonest accounts after failing to carry out their instructions.
Both had denied all allegations against them and could face instant dismissal from the force.
Panel chairman Ian Arundale, delivering its verdict following three days of evidence at Rodney Parade in Newport, said: “We consider both officers demonstrated high culpability.”
He said the harm caused by their actions could undermine public confidence in policing, impacted the family and friends of the missing persons and could have harmed the investigation.
While it was confirmed that both officers had attended the homes of Eve Smith and Sophie Russon in March 2023 after they had been reported missing, the panel found they hadn’t conducted searches of the women’s bedrooms, as they had claimed, and gave misleading accounts to a police sergeant and when filling out forms.
At Rodney Parade, Eve Smith’s mother, Emma Borg, said: “For our family, this is an important step towards accountability.”
“However, no finding or dismissal can undo what has happened or bring back Eve or Darcy.”
PC Hardwick had also given misleading account to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Ms Smith, who was 21, along with Darcy Ross, 21, and Rafael Jeanne, 24, had died when the car they had been travelling in was found crashed on the A48 near St, Mellons, Cardiff almost 48 hours after they were last seen.
Ms Russon survived the crash.
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