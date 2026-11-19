POLICE are dealing with an accident in Monmouth town centre this morning, after a car crashed into the front of a dental practice near Monmouth Comprehensive School.
The scene outside Monmouth Dental Practice on St James’ Square shows the Saab estate with its rear end touching the front of the building, having crashed through the railings outside.
There are no reported injuries at the scene, after what police described as a two-vehicle collision.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on St James Square, Monmouth at around 9.15am on Thursday November 19th.
“The collision involved two vehicles, and no injuries have been reported.”
Owners of Monmouth Dental Practice, Claire and Gareth Jones said: “This morning’s incident will not affect our patients or staff. We are thankful that nobody was hurt.”
“We shall continue to welcome our patients at our beautiful new premises located just across the road at Monmouth Dental Practice and Implant Centre, The Old Dispensary, 24 St James Square.”
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.