GWENT Police are appealing for information to find those responsible for damaging the windscreen of a car that was being driven on the A40, between Hardwick roundabout and Raglan roundabout.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: “It’s believed a brick was dropped off a bridge overhead, sometime between 1.15pm and 1.40pm, on Friday November 13.
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“The car was damaged, no-one was injured but this mindless act could have ended with more serious consequences.”
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