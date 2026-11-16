An Air Ambulance is part of a reported emergency response in Abergavenny this morning, as eyewitnesses reports seeing ‘lots of flashing lights’ near a popular park.
The latest available information shows an air ambulance landed at Castle Meadows at 10.59am this morning, having travelled from Craig-cefn-Parc, near Swansea.
One eyewitness told The Chronicle they saw ‘lots of flashing lights’ near Linda Vista Gardens this morning.
48 minutes later, the air ambulance departed Llanfoist and made the journey to its base in Dafen, Carmarthenshire.
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