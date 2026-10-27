RENOWNED Welsh singer-songwriter Martyn Joseph is winging in for a gig as part of a UK tour at Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre next month.
A spokesperson said: “Martyn Joseph is a completely unique and mind-blowing artist. Take everything you think you know about singer songwriters….and rip it up.
“For one man and a guitar he creates a performance with a huge far-reaching sound that is energetic, compelling and passionate.
“Be it to two hundred people or twenty thousand, he blows the crowd away night after night.
Hailed as a raconteur, weaving tales on political and human issues, as well as stories on the fragility of love, he has shown “a magical ability to reach out to his listeners through his passion and commitment”.
‘Unmissable’ solo performer
Reviews single him out as an “unmissable” solo performer whose Celtic and folk-laced music stays with you long after the show has ended.
Bob Harris of BBC Radio 2 has praised his "stunning, heartfelt music", while Songlines describes his music as "relevant, challenging and vital”.
"One of acoustic music's most original voices, and most forward looking of his generation of singer/songwriters," says Q Magazine
And BBC 6 Music’s Tom Robinson calls him: "One of the most charismatic and electrifying performers in Britain today…tough and passionate”.
Nearly 50 albums to his name
Releasing his first studio release, I'm Only Beginning in 1983 and going on to have four top 75 singles, including top-40 hit Dolphins Make Me Cry, Penarth-raised Joseph has produced nearly 50 studio and live albums over his 45-year career, and in 2004 won the Best Male Artist Category at the BBC Welsh Music Awards.
As well as being a highly talented musician, he’s also no mean golfer, becoming the youngest ever winner of the Glamorganshire Golf Club Championship and winning the title another three times as well as playing for the county.
Tickets for the Sunday, November 15 show are £21 from the box office or via https://boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk
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