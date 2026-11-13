ANGUS Rogers, 45, travelled to South Korea on November 2 for the first modern Tang Soo Do Tournament where international guests were invited to attend.
He was the first person ever from Wales to represent at a Tang Soo Do tournament.
There were three days of training before competing. He won Gold in Forms and Breaking, and Silver in sparring. His three-board break was the day’s best; the next-highest result was two boards.
The trip also gave Rogers the chance to visit the Tang Soo Do headquarters and train with masters from different disciplines.
The Seoul event was hosted by the World Tang Soo General Federation and also included Tae Kwon Do practitioners.
There was more good news at home just two days earlier.
Rogers and 19 students from Heads of the Valleys Tang Soo Do competed at the Neath TTF Tournament, winning 35 medals: 13 Gold, 12 Silver and 10 Bronze.
The medals came across weapons, forms and sparring. The Neath tournament was organised by Master John Trudgil. The Traditional Tang Soo Do Federation (TTF), Wales’s largest Tang Soo Do organisation, marking their 20th anniversary.
For the club, the results cap a significant three years. Since becoming independent, Heads of the Valleys Tang Soo Do has established itself in the local tournament circuit, with clubs in Brynmawr and Abergavenny. Next year they will be opening a third location in Tredegar.
The lead coaches are Master Angus Rogers, Sahbumnim Garen Kong and Sahbumnim Geane Delos Reyes. Kong and Delos Reyes run the Abergavenny club. They offer classes for all ages and abilities and want to help people through their Martial Arts program.
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