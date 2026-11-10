WALES face the challenge of the mighty All Blacks on Saturday (kick-off 2.10pm), who they haven’t beaten in 73 years.
They just about held on to beat Japan in Cardiff 28-21 at the weekend in the Nations Championship.
But back in his second season after trying a career in American Football, Louis Rees-Zammit is unfazed by the daunting task, after scoring a try, making 12 carries for 121m and beating 13 defenders to be named man of the match.
"I felt really confident out there and that's from the work in the week and at Bristol," he told BBC Wales Sport.
‘Found some confidence in my game’
"I’ve found some confidence in my game and playing back on the wing helps. I feel I can create chances, help the team go forward and finish tries off.
"I’m just playing with a smile on my face, playing with confidence and always thinking I can beat defenders, and in defence I feel really good as well."
New Zealand impressively stretched away from Scotland in the second half for a 43-21 win on Saturday, while Wales have lost 34 straight games to them since 1953.
But Rees-Zammit takes encouragement from last November when Wales trailed just 24-21 until nearing the final quarter before NZ stretched away to win 52-26.
"Last year we were in it until 60-odd minutes. It's about hard work and putting your body on the line against those boys,” he told BBC Wales Sport.
‘When you get the ball, be brave’
"Then when you get the ball and get chances, be brave with it, be fearless because we have a strong back line and players who can finish.
"Next week we‘ll be brave and go for it. They are obviously a great team, but the second you shy away from it, you miss and they take advantage."
Shane Williams is impressed by Rees-Zammit’s form, telling the Scrum V podcast: "I know he's been talking about that he's put a bit of weight on and he's stronger and faster, but the proof's in the pudding.
"He certainly looked the business against Japan. It's encouraging to see him get involved in the game nice and early taking defenders on. He looked sharp.”
Adams scores two tries in bonus point win
Two tries from Josh Adams inspired a second win in the Nations Championship for Wales as they kick-started their autumn campaign with a bonus-point four-try win over Japan.
Head coach Steve Tandy was delighted to see Rees-Zammit score for the first time in eight games in national colours.
But he won’t have been happy to see his side lose six line-outs.
It took only four minutes before tight had prop Archie Griffin barge his way over for his first international try.
But the visitors conjured up a try of their own in the 11th minute as flanker Ben Gunter twisted and turned to score.
But there was no stopping Josh Adams just before the half hour as he ran in his 26th Test try following a great break up the left flank.
Four minutes later Japan were level though, giant lock Werner Dearns rumbling over.
Wales edged ahead for the third time just before the break, James and Murray sending Rees-Zammit in to score for a 21-14 lead at the break.
Wth just over 10 minutes left, a great break saw Adams race into the left corner for his second try for 28-14.
Another Japan try in the 75th minute by replacement Kenta Fukuda made for a nervy finish though, but Wales held on.
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