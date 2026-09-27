WRU East 2
Abergavenny RFC 20 Nantyglo 17
ABERGAVENNY entertained Nantyglo in a league derby on Saturday to secure their first win of the season in a tight encounter.
The coaches selected Matt Hancock, Keiran Jenkins, Gavin Norman, Luke Gordon, Keanu Morris, Morgan King, Max Gregory, Dan Sheppherd, Ollie Bidwell, Joseph Palmer, Ieuan Evans, Rhys Jones, Kaylum James, Tomos Jones and Harri Brown as the starting XV.
And Abergavenny started brightly, moving the ball from all areas of the field.
Midway through the first half Jo Palmer picked up a loose ball and broke free in midfield to feed Rhys Jones who glided through to score the opening try, converted by the former.
A successful penalty soon after from Palmer made it 10-0.
But a period of pressure from Glo just before half-time earned the visitors an unconverted try for 10-5 at the break.
Early in the second half Abergavenny gained scrum supremacy, resulting in a string of penalties edging them closer to the visitors’ line.
Dan Sheppherd then picked up from the back of a scrum for Luke Gordon to go over for Abergavenny’s second try, converted by Palmer (17-5).
Another penalty soon after from Palmer gave the hosts what appeared a comfortable 20-5 lead.
But to their credit Glo came back into the game in the final quarter, scoring two tries, one converted to make it 20-17.
And the game was on the line in the final few minutes where the visitors had opportunities to win, but Abergavenny held on to record their first win, which will give them confidence going into their next game away to Newport Saracens on Saturday, October 10.
Elsewhere last weekend, Brynmawr held on by a point to beat Newport HSOB by a point in E1, but Usk went down 47-19 at Gwernyfed in E2.
Crickhowell won 29-19 at Blackwood Stars in E4, while Blaenavon beat derby hosts Forgeside 21-5 away in E6.
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