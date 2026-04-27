THE future is bright at Abergavenny RFC as the U16s delivered a superb 43-10 Dragons Cup semi-final win against a strong Whitehead side at the Ystrad Mynach Centre of Excellence.
Their reward is a final at the Dragons' Rodney Parade ground.
Abergavenny U13s also travelled to Usk in midweek and won 37-10, but then had to give second best to visitors Cowbridge at the weekend 44-14.
A thriving junior section shows the club has every chance of bouncing back at senior level after a disappointing season saw the 1st XV relegated from WRU East One, which ended on Saturday with a battling 24-12 loss at Dowlais.
They will be joined in East 2 next season by local rivals Nantyglo, who secured promotion from East 3 in second behind Gwernyfed after a 15-10 midweek win at Brynmawr RFC in their final game.
Brynmawr are currently fifth in East One after completing their season, but could be overhauled by Newport HSOB who have one game left.
Crickhowell finished fifth in East 4 after a narrow 36-33 reverse at home to fourth-placed Crumlin on Saturday.
A strange season also saw both Blaenavon and Forgeside drop out of their respective East One and East Five divisions, with both aiming to restart in the bottom E6 division next season.
Blaenavon – one of the oldest clubs in Wales dating back to 1877 – said in a statement: ”In recent seasons, the club has faced challenges around player availability and commitment.
“Unfortunately, the level of consistency required to build and sustain a competitive senior side in Division 1 has not always been present, which at times has been both difficult and frustrating for those working hard behind the scenes.
“Alongside this, attempts to support player retention through incentives were made transparently and with the knowledge of the WRU.
“While we understand why past decisions were made, we have now decided as a club that it is the right time to change this approach.”
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