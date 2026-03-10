WALES coach Steve Tandy says that they do not have a "God-given right" to beat England conquerors Italy on Saturday (March 14) in Cardiff and end their 15-match Six Nations losing run.
The Welsh were huge underdogs against Ireland in Dublin in Friday’s 27-17 loss, but turned in their best performance since Tandy took over last year.
The 46-year-old said: "When you think of the start we had in England and where we've come to this performance tells you so much about the group, the learning and where we want to go to.
"We believe we can win games, but I think it is easy now to go and think just because we've had performances that the win will come," he said.
"We haven't got a God-given right to go and get a win against Italy next Saturday because they've grown. They went through a similar thing to us for a long period of time and it took a while to get there.
"But I do believe the win is around the corner for us. We have to accelerate faster than others because ultimately we are 12th in the world for a reason...
"I know it probably frustrates people when I say it, but I do truly believe that you can't get something unless you build a real foundation.
"I believe we're starting to build a foundation and I know international sport is about winning as well, but we are not a team that cut corners to get to that point yet."
Wales v Italy kicks off at 4.40pm on Saturday, live on BBC One and S4C.
In grassroots rugby, Brynmawr lost 21-10 to WRU East One leaders Blackwood, while Usk went third in E2 with a 50-5 win at bottom side Senghenydd.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny face a derby at home to E1 relegation rivals Monmouth on Friday night (March 13).
