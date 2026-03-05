HEAD coach Steve Tandy has named the Wales team to play Ireland in the fourth round of the 2026 Guinness Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium on Friday 6 March (kick-off 8.10pm, live on ITV1 and S4C).
There are three changes to the starting XV that will play in the team’s alternate white kit this week.
James Botham is named at openside flanker for his first start this Guinness Six Nations, Alex Mann is at blindside flanker and Aaron Wainwright is No. 8.
Dan Edwards is selected at fly-half and Ellis Mee, who made his Test debut against Ireland last year, is selected on the wing as both make their third appearance for Wales this Championship.
Among the replacements, Louie Hennessey is in line to make his senior international debut while Adam Beard and Olly Cracknell join the forward cover.
Tandy said: “There are a couple of enforced changes this week due to injury and then Ellis had played well in the opening couple of rounds, so we feel he deserves the opportunity again.
“This week it’s about backing up the performance against Scotland. Going away from home is a different type of environment for our group, but the focus for us is really improving on what we did last game.
“I thought the defence against Scotland was much improved so we definitely want to double down on that going to Ireland.
“You see how they keep the ball in possession, they play lots of passes so we know we’re going to have to build and improve from the other week.”
On Hennessey, Tandy added: “Louie was unfortunate not to get his opportunity in the autumn, but he’s trained really well.
“He had a bit of a bump on his hand at the start of this campaign, but the way he’s recovered and put performances in the training environment has been very impressive. We’re all excited to see Louie go out in Dublin.”
Wales team v Ireland – Guinness Six Nations 15. Louis Rees-Zammit (Bristol Bears – 38 caps)14. Ellis Mee (Scarlets – 6 caps)13. Eddie James (Scarlets – 7 caps)12. Joe Hawkins (Scarlets – 9 caps)11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 68 caps)10. Dan Edwards (Ospreys – 9 caps)9. Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby – 70 caps)1. Rhys Carre (Saracens – 26 caps)2. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 29 caps) captain3. Tomas Francis (Provence Rugby – 80 caps)4. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 29 caps)5. Ben Carter (Dragons – 17 caps)6. Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby – 14 caps)7. James Botham (Cardiff Rugby – 19 caps)8. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 65 caps)
Replacements16. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 46 caps)17. Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers – 61 caps)18. Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby – 14 caps)19. Adam Beard (Montpellier – 63 caps)20. Olly Cracknell (Leicester Tigers – 3 caps)21. Kieran Hardy (Ospreys – 30 caps)22. Jarrod Evans (Harlequins – 16 caps)23. Louie Hennessey (Bath Rugby – uncapped)
