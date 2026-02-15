WRU East One
Abergavenny RFC 10 Monmouth RFC 28
(Match abandoned after 51 minutes)
IT may have been Valentine’s Day, but there was no love lost as Abergavenny hosted Monmouth in the basement derby, with the referee abandoning the match after a bust-up early in the second half and the visitors leading.
Saturday’s crunch game on Saturday between the bottom hosts and second to bottom visitors was critical for both sides in trying to ensure either does not face relegation at the end of the season.
After a convincing Monmouth display up to the 51-minute mark with four tries to one gaining the visitors a try-scoring bonus point, spectators were confused to see from a distance a large stoppage in play.
A fracas between both teams, although seemingly more jostling and shoving, was exacerbated by the incursion of two track-suited substitutes which appeared to inflame matters.
Players then exited the field in dribs and drabs saying the game had been abandoned, and that was confirmed after midfield discussions between club officials and the referee.
The outcome of this decision now awaits reports by both clubs and the match official to the WRU, and a decision as to whether the score will stand or whether the game will have to be replayed.
Within five minutes of the start, Monmouth had broken upfield on the stand side of the Bailey Park pitch for wing Dan Dunmore’s to go over for the first try of the game, comfortably converted by Matt Tabb.
The balance of play switched the other way when Abergavenny’s full back, who appeared their most consistent player, gained a 45m touch towards their favourite downhill corner, and they then drove over the line, only for a defender to hold up the ball .
Aber kicked a penalty though to make it 3-7, but Monmouth fly-half Lewis Bates then made an excellent break and Dunmore was on hand again to take his inside pass to score near the posts to extend the lead to 3-14.
Monmouth were going well in the set pieces, and front row Aber substitutes were brought on early to strengthen the hosts.
With 10 minutes to go to half-time Bates then broke a tackle to score a third try, with Tabb converting his kick off the post for 3-21.
Abergavenny hit back though, scoring a try just before half-time from a breakaway from far out.
The pressure from Monmouth continued in the second half however when an Abergavenny player was forced into carrying the ball over his own line and touching down
And centre Harry Whelan was soon pressing again, crashing over for a fourth try, converted by Tabb.
Then it all went pear-shaped and the 10-28 score will now either stand or not, leaving players and spectators alike confused as to what had happened and the ultimate outcome.
Elsewhere Brynmawr were 25-10 winners at Dowlais to leapfrog their hosts to sixth, while Usk secured an epic 43-38 home win over Croesyceiliog to go sixth in East 2, Rhys Williams with the winning try after scores from Barney Hewartson, Ben Gameston, Will Guy, and Josh Guy (2), all six converted by Jake Wilkinson.
Nantyglo beat Machen 24-18 at home to move second in E3, and Crickhowell triumphed 20-17 at home to Llanhilleth to stay third in E4.
But Forgeside lost 36-5 at home to Hollybush in E5.
