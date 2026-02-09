FORMER Wales scrum-half and county-based school coach Richie Rees has called on Steve Tandy to beef up Wales with bigger more imposing men in the wake of their 48-7 walloping by England.
With France in Cardiff on Sunday, the head of rugby at Haberdashers’ Monmouth told the BBC Wales’ Scrum Five podcast: “For me you need [wing or centre] Mason Grady and [prop] Rhys Carre on the field.
"Otherwise France could run away with the game early on and it becomes difficult when you try and bring them on too late, as we saw against England...
"We didn't fire a shot. We did not put our imprint on the game and that is what they will be frustrated about."
He also says that if Wales don’t improve their discipline after conceding 16 penalties and four yellow cards at Twickenham, they will be wiped out again.
Two of those sin bins, for prop Nicky Smith and captain Dewi Lake, came in the opening 18 minutes.
And Rees said: “It’s not possible to play international rugby and concede 11 penalties within the first 20-25 minutes and two yellow cards,.
”We saw the impact that it had towards the tail end of the game, the fatigue of the players, their body language. They were absolutely out on their feet.
“I don't blame them. Tomos Williams, Louis Rees-Zammit and Aaron Wainwright – they were completely out on their feet. It comes down to the indiscipline, that is something they can control.
”There were complete variants in the type of penalties that they gave away, but it's something that they simply have to improve, and at least it is something that is in their domain.
”There's a couple of other things going into France next week. What are we really going to hang our hat on? It has to be our discipline; it has to be miles better because if that happens again, it's going to be a repeat of what we've just seen."
England winger Henry Arundell dashed over for a first half hat-trick as Wales struggled to get a foothold in the game.
And the lack of discipline saw England make their superior numbers count to score further tries through Ben Earl, Tom Roebuck and Tommy Freeman in addition to a penalty try, with a converted second half Josh Adams try the sole consolation.
Skipper Dewi Lake refused to use the off-field uncertainty as an excuse for the England debacle.
But Rees said” "When people get certainty, you have a start point and we don't have that at the moment.
"Players, coaches and supporters don't know where they are. Whatever you say and no matter how much you try to park things, there is a knock-on effect."
Tandy said he was ‘bitterly disappointed’ with the outcome, adding: “A lot of what happened was self-inflicted. We felt we were in a good place, but to lose when having four yellow cards and being very inaccurate with the ball, you are always going to fall behind on the scoreboard.
“It’s part of the game. And part of our journey of where we need to go. We are where we are for a reason.
“Ultimately, we’re really disappointed with our performance. England are in a really good spot, but we’re bitterly disappointed.”
And it doesn't get any easier, with France, fresh from hammering Ireland, next this Sunday, kick-off 3.10pm, live on BBC One.
