HEAD coach Steve Tandy has named the Wales team to play England in the first round of the 2026 Guinness Six Nations at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday (February 7, kick-off 4.40pm, live on ITV1 and S4C).
Captain Dewi Lake starts at hooker. Joining him in the front row are Nicky Smith at loosehead prop and Archie Griffin, who made his Wales debut against the same opposition in the 2024 Championship, at tighthead prop.
Dafydd Jenkins and Adam Beard pair up in the second row.
Josh Macleod, selected at openside flanker, will make his Six Nations debut this weekend. Alex Mann is at blindside flanker with Aaron Wainwright at No. 8.
Tomos Wiliams is named scrum-half and Dan Edwards is at fly-half.
Eddie James, selected at outside centre, makes his second start for Wales on Saturday. Ben Thomas partners James in the midfield.
Louis Rees-Zammit makes his fourth start at fullback for Wales in what will be his first Six Nations appearance since 2023. Josh Adams and Ellis Mee are selected on the wings.
There are six forwards and two backs among the replacements. Tomas Francis is set to make his first appearance for Wales since Rugby World Cup 2023. Hooker Liam Belcher and loosehead prop Rhys Carre join Francis as front row cover for Wales.
Harri Deaves, who won his first cap against New Zealand last November, Ben Carter and Taine Plumtree are the other forward replacements.
Mason Grady is in line to make his first outing for Wales since the 2024 Autumn Nations Series. Kieran Hardy provides cover at scrum half.
Tandy said: ““Wales v England is always a special game with all the history behind the fixture. We know they’re playing some outstanding rugby and they’re in great form. But I know how much it means to our players playing for the nation and representing Wales.
“The way the squad trained this week has been great. I want to see us get out and really attack the game on Saturday and give the best account of ourselves. Opening the Six Nations at Twickenham is historic and it’s something we can’t wait to do.”
On Josh Macleod being named at openside flanker Tandy added: “Josh has had some rough luck with injuries, but the way he’s come back, the way he leads, his attention to detail around his week plan, the way he trains, the intensity he brings to everything he does is excellent. It’s going to be awesome to see him on the weekend.”
Wales team v England – Guinness Six Nations
15. Louis Rees-Zammit (Bristol Bears – 35 caps)14. Ellis Mee (Scarlets – 4 caps)13. Eddie James (Scarlets – 4 caps)12. Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby – 17 caps)11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 65 caps)10. Dan Edwards (Ospreys – 7 caps)9. Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby – 67 caps)1. Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers – 58 caps)2. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 26 caps) captain3. Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby – 11 caps)4. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 26 caps)5. Adam Beard (Montpellier – 61 caps)6. Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby – 11 caps)7. Josh Macleod (Scarlets – 4 caps)8. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 62 caps)
Replacements
16. Liam Belcher (Cardiff Rugby – 4 caps)17. Rhys Carre (Saracens – 23 caps)18. Tomas Francis (Provence Rugby – 77 caps)19. Ben Carter (Dragons – 14 caps)20. Taine Plumtree (Scarlets – 11 caps)21. Harri Deaves (Ospreys – 1 cap)22. Kieran Hardy (Ospreys – 28 caps)23. Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby – 15 caps)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.