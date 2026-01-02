THE traditional derby matches between Monmouth and Usk on Boxing Day ended up all square with victories for both clubs.
In the morning in a very ‘nip and tuck’ game, Monmouth Druids gained the honours 7-5 with forward Jack Churches running in untouched for the only home team try of the day.
Usk came back at them but their failure to convert their try consigned them to a narrow defeat.
The afternoon was a different kettle of fish altogether, when, in front of a large crowd, East 2 side Usk were not only to win but did so handsomely with a 33-10 final score over the East 1 visitors.
Apart from again being fallible at times in the tackling department, Monmouth led 10-7 at half-time despite Usk having scored first in the early stages from a blind side move which they converted.
Play went from end to end with many mistakes and the referee enjoying the opportunity to blow his whistle loudly.
An early warning was necessary for a “handbags“ incident and it was centre Elias who narrowed the gap with a well deserved try given the pressure the visitors had been exerting at that stage.
It was to be Elias again who gave Ollie Scriven a try on a plate near the posts.
The excitement of scoring obviously proved too much for him, as he missed the relatively easy conversion but nevertheless gave Monmouth a half-time lead.
The Monmouth pack had been holding its own during the first half helped by the return of prop Zen Swagrzak, but in the second half the input of larger substitutes began to make a difference for the hosts.
Scrums were less defendable and Monmouth became very prone to driven mauls from lines-out.
All was relatively even for the third quarter but then from a quick penalty Usk were up and over to take the lead 14-10.
Guest centre Morgan Jeffs, who played well throughout, put in a good bullocking run to raise the hopes of the visitors but it was all rather downhill from then on.
An interception by Usk was looking like a certain try but for a desperate ankle tap tackle by Scriven saving the day, until Usk went further ahead with a drive over the line to take the score to 21-10 amidst rapturous applause from the home fans.
One of Monmouth’s smaller members earned a yellow card after a minor fracas and Usk went a further five points ahead from a driving maul over the line again.
Flashes of inspiration were apparent not least of all from three-quarter Dan Dunmore and some dogged defending and supporting from the visitors’ back row, but the whistle was now becoming the dominant feature of the game, some decisions of which were not particularly easily understood.
Monmouth tried hard and all but went over the line but were turned over at the ruck.
Usk responded well and put in an exceedingly lengthy clearance kick, from which they moved the ball right across the field to the flank and then back to the left for their tall and speedy left-wing to run in for a further converted try and a final score of 33-10.
With this annual ‘friendly’ completed, preparation recommences for the restart of league fixtures, although the 1st XV’s home clash against Blaenavon this Saturday (January 3) has been called off owing to the Torfaen outfit being unable to raise a team.
However, home fans can cheer the Druids on at home against Machen.
