Brecon Athletic 40 Crickhowell RFC 5
WHILE league fixtures were suspended over the Autumn Internationals, Brecon Athletic and Crickhowell, made the most of the opportunity to face one another in a friendly midweek derby, under the lights at Parc de Pugh.
Crickhowell in Division 4 East currently stand in third place with a record of four wins and two losses, while Brecon’s second string have started their second season in the national leagues with seven wins from seven matches in Division 5 East Central.
The visitors started brightly in possession and put Brecon under pressure, with their early efforts rewarded when from a scrum just outside the Brecon 22 they moved wide with their full-back entering the line and creating space.
And a beautifully timed pass to left wing Jack Nash, gave the pacey winger enough space on the outside to allow him to run in for an excellent try.
Crickhowell looked to build on their early success and their front row carried effectively to keep Brecon under pressure.
But as they started to look threatening, they suddenly conceded a try out of nothing, when a wide attacking kick came down between attacker and defending wing Iestyn Haywood, who kicked it on the full behind the attacking back line.
Haywood then showed great pace to outstrip everyone, gathering the ball, and racing in for a try, which Kyran Dillon converted (7-5).
Brecon gradually gained territorial advantage after some great clearance work by full back Kyron Dillon, who had an outstanding game with ball in hand and off his huge boot.
Right wing, Hugh Prothero also made some important incursions with some great elusive runs out of defence.
And when veteran Wyn Davies stole a Crickhowell line out on the 22, outside-half Gareth Price drew the defence and popped a lovely pass to centre Luke Price to cut an angle through the defence to score under the posts, Dillon converting (14-5).
Some opportunities were then missed as the drizzle started to make handling more difficult, but Brecon extended their lead through forwards Richie Davies and Will Prosser carrying powerfully before centre Tudor Roderick put Dillon away for a try which he again for 21-5 at the break.
Crickhowell were unlucky to fall further behind early in the second half when Tudor Roderick kicked ahead and the ball was covered by a Crickhowell defender as he waited for it to cross the try line.
However, as he dallied, Wyn Davies stole in to score, Dillon adding the extras (28-5).
And within minutes Brecon increased their lead, Davies winning the ball and Gareth Price throwing a wide accurate pass to Haywood, who again showed great pace to run in for his second try (33-5).
The game then became scrappy with handling errors on both sides before a threatening Dillon run led to a scrum on five metres.
The Brecon pack came under pressure and the ball popped out but was recovered by scrum-half Josh Evans.
And replacement hooker Josh Pritchard picked up and showed great strength to drive through would-be tacklers and score, Dillon again converting to give Brecon a 40-5 lead.
Crickhowell showed spirit in the remaining ten minutes to put pressure on the home side, creating opportunities but failing to gain the score that their efforts deserved, and Brecon ran out comfortable winners.
