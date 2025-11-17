WALES’ 800th game brought the tightest of wins for head coach Steve Tandy and his team, beating Japan with the last kick of the game 24-23 under the roof of the Principality Stadium in the Quilter Autumn Series.
A much bigger challenge comes this weekend with the arrival of the All Blacks, followed a week later by world champions South Africa.
But critically, Saturday’s last-gasp success, after the lead changed hands six times in the second half, means Wales stay 12th in the world rankings, a place ahead of Japan, ensuring they are among the second selections when the names are drawn from the hat for Australia's 2027 World Cup four-team group matches next month.
Jarrod Evans was the hero of the hour, having only been on the field for four minutes, kicking the decisive penalty from 25m to give Wales a 2-1 'series' win after the summer’s two games in Japan.
Eddie Jones’ side’s hopes were dealt an early blow against the ‘Welsh Whites’ as Dan Edwards danced over to open the scoring after five minutes before converting his own try.
But it was all-square after 14 minutes with Japan winger Kippei Ishida crossing in the corner after pressure from the visitors, with Seungsin Lee adding the extras.
Lock Epineri Uluiviti then saw a yellow card for tackling Alex Mann without the ball, with No 8 Faulua Makisi following him five minutes later for an illegal tackle on Edwards.
But despite a two-man advantage, Wales couldn’t fashion a score, much to the frustration of most of the 61,324 crowd.
The closest they came was when Louis Rees-Zammit sprinted from his own 22 to the Japanese 10m line before the ball was knocked from his grasp.
And in the last seconds of the first half, it was Wales' turn to lose a man's service when Josh Adams was penalised for indiscipline in a ruck.
After the refereeing team assessed the incident further at half-time, with the score 7-7, the card was upgraded to red, leaving Tandy's boys a man short in the third quarter.
Lee's penalty gave Japan the lead seven minutes into the half, but pressure from the Welsh forwards three minutes later gave Louis Rees-Zammit an easy cross for his 15th international try in the corner.
Edwards conversion put Wales 14-10 in front, but moments before Wales returned to fifteen men, Japan retook the lead.
Lee had already added a penalty (14-13) before Makisi hurled himself over the Wales whitewash for his country's second try leaving Wales six points behind.
Nick Tomkins then came on to replace Josh Adams, and made a difference straight away, scoring a try within a minute, converted by Edwards (21-20).
Edwards' conversion only put the Welsh back in front for a minute though, as Lee claimed his 12th point straight from the restart, after Wales were penalised for blocking (21-23).
The last 15 minutes were nervous and uncompromising, but Wales’ tireless efforts were rewarded in the amen time when substitute Harry Hockings, winning his first cap, was impeded in a moving skirmish.
Jarrod Evans stepped up to take the last kick, and there was euphoria and relief in equal measure as it sailed between the posts to secure victory (24-23), 800 games and 154 years on from the first match against England.
Evans, said: "We knew we had one best chance to win. The boys had faith in each other and in our simple plan to protect possession and move up the field.
"And I managed to keep my head and split the posts. What a relief!”
