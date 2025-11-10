WRU East One
Monmouth 1st VX 51 Abergavenny 26
WITH a Guard of Honour from Young Rugby, both teams took to the field in sunshine for a crunch game – a local derby and with both looking for a first league win, reports PETE WALTERS.
Abergavenny began more energetically and put Monmouth under pressure early on.
The ball was moved left and right along the three-quarters and they almost scored before conceding a penalty in the ensuing ruck to let Monmouth clear.
But Aber’s right wing Anthony Squire was exceedingly speedy and following a chip kick was first to score with an unconverted try on 14 minutes.
The hosts’ response was quick though with full-back Lewis Bates converting a penalty.
Tensions were high and the referee correct when he marched Monmouth 10m back for dissent.
They did not learn however, and a forward was soon yellow-carded for disputing a decision.
Under pressure now with 14 men, Monmouth did well defending prolonged attacks with some last-ditch tackles, but although the ball carrier was tackled on another breakaway, he found support from Rhys Ferguson who scored, Dan Butler converting for 3-12.
Monmouth had their speedy runners too and the score was quickly narrowed, with a strong run by wing Will Dudman finished off by prop Charlie Rogers in the right corner (8-12).
The hosts’ wings then combined in a move to gain ground, with centre Jordan Howells crossing the line in style, and only the upright preventing a conversion by Bates (13-12).
Dudman was then deprived of a score over the line, but almost immediately broke clear to register another un-converted try just before the break for an 18-12 half-time lead.
After the restart, centre Amosa Nove made an interception to go over from 35m out, which Bates on this occasion converted (25-12).
From the restart captain Logan Woskett was tackled in the air resulting in a penalty, but the hosts were deprived of another try for crossing.
Fly-half Dan White was linking well and the next attack saw two offloads before Dudman went over again, with the conversion from the touch line wide (30-12).
Abergavenny now recovered somewhat and Squire stripped everyone to score under the posts from a great distance, converted by Butler (30-19).
Monmouth scrum-half Ollie Scriven responded with a 30m gain which went along the line left and right before being tackled into touch, before White then showed his sparkle beating three men before being halted.
But White next slipped a tackle and avoided two potential tacklers before diving over to stretch the score to 37-19.
Abergavenny went close in reply, Squire only just prevented from scoring near the line, before at the other end Monmouth right wing Rhys Phillips made immense ground for White in support to score again for a 44-19 lead.
Back row substitute Ollie Parks then shone making lengthy ground with Bates adding a conversion to a try of his own to take the score to 51-19.
Almost inevitably frustration within the visitors’ ranks then brought a substantial fracas which earned both captains a talking to.
And Aber pride was slightly restored when a driving maul and several rucks produced a fourth try under the posts from Ferguson.
Elsewhere, Brynmawr were dumped 26-5 by visitors Dowlais, while Usk won 29-22 at Croesyceiliog, Nantyglo won 27-15 at Machen, and Crickhowell won 36-10 at Llanhilleth.
Local senior rugby now takes a break until December.
