SCARLETS wing Tom Rogers did what no other Welsh player had done before, scoring a hat-trick of tries against New Zealand on Saturday.
And there was a record equalling fourth try for the team from wing partner Louis Rees-Zammit – the first time Wales have scored that many against the All Blacks at home.
But despite their heroics, NZ powered to a 52-26 win to make it 34 successive victories over Wales, ahead of the arrival of the world champion Springboks this Saturday, when the the hosts will be shorn of their 11 English club players.
The crowd rolled back the years before kick-off to pay tribute to the first game between the two teams in 1905 when the Welsh national anthem was sung for the first time.
The 68,000 crowd raised the Principality Stadium roof a spine-tingling rendition without the accompaniment of the band before Wales faced the haka.
New Zealand got into their stride early on and powerhouse wing Caleb Clarke knocked over two tacklers on his way to a fifth minute try to open the scoring, Damian McKenzie adding the extras.
But Wales hit back with a touch of class, Rees-Zammit reclaiming a Tomos Williams box kick to set up a ruck that led to Dan Edwards passing out the back to Rogers to go over. the fly-half adding the conversion for 7-7.
McKenzie then kicked a penalty and converted a second try from full back Ruben Love on the half-hour (7-17).
Back came Wales ,Dafydd Jenkins picking up the pieces and driving into the New Zealand 22, followed by a clever Williams’ grubber kick behind the defence.
The ruck ball was recycled quickly and Edwards threw a long pass for Max Llewellyn to send Rogers over again, with the extras added for 14-17.
All Blacks’ prop Tamati Williams drove over from a close range line out next though, and McKenzie’s conversion made it 24-14 to the visitors at the break.
But Rogers then ran in his hat-trick score after the restart, a brilliant cut out pass in midfield by Joe Hawkins creating space for Llewellyn to find him, and a nice side step taking the winger past Love and over for a try that Edwards converted for 21-24.
Wales then found themselves under relentless pressure for the rest of the second half though, and yellow cards to replacement prop Gareth Thomas in the 58th and Taine Plumtree in the 67th minutes didn’t help.
Despite having two tries ruled out by the TMO, NZ grabbed a fourth try in the 51st minute through Rieko Ioane and then two more through replacement wing Sevu Reece. McKenzie again on target on his way to a 17-point kicking haul.
But Wales had a final hurrah when Rees-Zammit somehow scored in the right corner with a typically acrobatic dive.
Even so, the All Blacks had the final word when Clarke raced through for the final try.
Rogers said: “I’m really chuffed. It hasn’t really sunk in because as a kid it’s your dream to play for Wales against the All Blacks.
“We attacked well, it’s just that the All Blacks were class in the second half. We can definitely take confidence from the game.”
While Wales are down to the bare bones on Saturday, the Boks are also set to lose 15 players to South Africa and Japan club games.
Wales v South Africa, live on S4C, kicks off at 3.10pm.
