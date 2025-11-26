ABERGAVENNY RFC’s Seth Butler captained Crawshay's Welsh to a fantastic 23-21 victory over Cambridge University in the memorial game honouring his father Eddie – the ‘Voice of Rugby’.
The annual fixture is played at Grange Road, Cambridge, in memory of Old Monmothian Eddie, who graced the pitch for both teams as well as skippering Wales and Pontypool.
“The Men’s Blues led the first half 14-7, but after a nail-biting latter half it was ultimately Crawshays who took back the trophy in a final score of 23-21.”
Given the connection with Monmouth, it was appropriate that Monmouth RFC’s 1st XV scrum-half, Ollie Scriven darted over for the winning try in the last minute for a dramatic victory.
It was the first time Crawshays have won the memorial match since the trophy was introduced to commemorate the passing of the renowned commentator.
Monmouth skipper Logan Woskett and vice-captain Harry Whelan also played pivotal parts in the Welsh team's victory.
And the same night, the club’s Ollie Park was chosen at openside flanker for the RAF U23 side in their 42-14 victory over their Navy counterparts in the Interservices Cup at Stourbridge RFC.
Monmouth secured derby bragging rights with a 51-26 home win over Abergavenny in their last game and will be looking to kick-on in their next game away to Brynmawr on Saturday, December 6, while Aber are away to Newport HSOB.
Usk RFC are also in action away to Cowbridge in the third round of the WRU East 2 Cup.
Meanwhile, the 1st XV at Seth Butler’s old school Monmouth secured two good results in the last few days, beating old enemy Llandovery 33-31 at Ystrad Mynach before drawing 35-35 at home to Millfield.
