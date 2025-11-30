WALES were bashed 73-0 by the Springboks in a record home defeat.
A weakened squad shorn of 13 England and France-based players were no match for the power of the world champions, with former Llandovery College exchange student Sach Feinberg-Mngomezulu pulling the strings at No 10 and scoring 28 points.
Despite losing 13 players themselves, the Boks were still able to parade nine double World Cup winners as they ran in 11 unanswered tries.
Their scrum and carrying power blitzed the hosts and resulted in a stream of penalties against Wales and two yellow cards.
The Springboks scored four in the first half – Gerhard Steenkamp, Ethan Hooker, Jasper Wiese and Morne van den Berg – all of them were converted by outside half Feinberg-Mngomezulu to give the Boks a 28-0 half-time lead.
Four tries in the opening 13 minutes of the second half then killed the game stone dead for Wales as Souith Africa ran amok.
Prop Wilco Louw powered over, Feinberg-Mngomezulu tapped and went from a penalty on the 22, Canan Moodie won a kick and chase try from half way and then midfield powerhouse Andre Esterhuizen surged over.
Feinberg-Mgomezulu converted the first three and then showed he was human by missing the kick to try to improve the Esterhuizen score.
As if to make up for that, he then scored the ninth try, converted it and then added the extras to replacement lock Ruan Nortje’s try in the 69th minute.
Not to be outdone, Eben Etzebeth dived over for the record breaking 11th try in the 75th minute, but a few minutes later got sent off for gouging Alex Mann.
It was the first time Wales had failed to score a point on Welsh soil since 1967, when Ireland triumphed by a somewhat more respectable 3-0.
"Obviously the margin stings," reflected new coach Steve Tandy. "It's always hard to watch where you feel it's hard to get any grip of the game.
"It's really raw for the group. It's not for the want of trying or lack of effort. We're a proud rugby nation. We don't want to be losing at home, let alone by that scoreline.
"But I'm excited for the opportunity, I know that's probably hard to understand now," added Tandy.
"I knew what the job was, where the group are and I'm loving working with this playing and coaching group.
"This game is raw, but I believe in this group and where we can go.
"Throughout history, there's been upturns and moments in time where you have these scoreboards. But it's not a lack of desire or effort. There's a lot of talent.
"We've got to work out a way to nurture it and bring it through a hell of a lot quicker. It doesn't change my mindset on what we want to do."
And on the fact that so many players were unavailable owing to being outside the international window, he said: “The fixture is the fixture, you can't change that. I knew when I got the job, this fixture was in place. We need games of rugby as a nation that wants to get better.
“It was another opportunity to work with a different group.
"We had to bring people in and it wasn't perfect circumstances, but you learn about people in these times. “
