BLAENAVON RFC have officially pulled out of WRU East One citing a player shortage, leaving Abergavenny RFC adrift at the foot of the table after being blitzed 55-0 at new league leaders Blaina on Saturday.
The former two were in the bottom three with Monmouth prior to the latter’s cancelled fixture with Blaenavon two Saturdays ago.
It’s not clear where that leaves the relegation situation, with Aber bottom seven points behind Monmouth and 18 behind near neighbours Brynmawr, who won 24-12 at home on Saturday against Newport HSOB.
But the WRU have told clubs: "We will be in touch in the next week or two with confirmation relating to how many teams will now be relegated."
It doesn’t get any easier for Abergavenny though, with second-placed Blackwood the Bailey Park visitors this Saturday (January 24).
Blaenavon RFC – one of the oldest clubs in Wales dating back to 1877 – said in a statement they would be dropping down five divisions for ‘a reset’.
”The Committee of Blaenavon RFC would like to openly and honestly share the current position of the club with our members, supporters, volunteers, and the wider community,” they posted.
“In recent seasons, the club has faced challenges around player availability and commitment.
“Unfortunately, the level of consistency required to build and sustain a competitive senior side in Division 1 has not always been present, which at times has been both difficult and frustrating for those working hard behind the scenes.
“Alongside this, attempts to support player retention through incentives were made transparently and with the knowledge of the WRU.
“While we understand why past decisions were made, we have now decided as a club that it is the right time to change this approach and to put things right for the future.
“Blaenavon RFC has always been, first and foremost, a community rugby club. Our focus is now firmly on creating opportunities for our own players – particularly the first group of youth age-grade players progressing through our Junior section – and supporting their journey into senior rugby.
“This was the original vision when our Mini and Junior section was established in 2017: to build a strong, inclusive pathway where local players can grow, develop, and ultimately represent their club at senior level, within a grassroots environment they feel proud to belong to.
“With this in mind, the club has made the difficult but carefully considered decision to withdraw from Division 1 East with immediate effect and to reset our senior rugby programme ahead of the 2026/2027 season, recommencing in Division 6.
“We believe this is the right time to reset and rebuild – to create a club culture rooted in commitment, togetherness, and long-term sustainability, and to build a Blaenavon RFC that we can all be proud of.
“This reset will provide the right platform for our current youth players to step into senior rugby together, while also laying strong foundations for the many Mini and Junior players who will follow.”
Elsewhere on Saturday, Usk secured a vital 57-38 win over Pontypool United to lift them within a point of escaping the drop zone in a super competitive East 2, only three points off fifth.
Nantyglo lost 28-8 at New Panteg, while Crickhowell were pipped 32-26 at Pontllanfraith.
Other fixtures this Saturday include – Rhymney v Usk, Nantyglo v Fleur de Lys, Crickhowell v Deri, Forgeside v Bettws.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.