BLAENAVON 1st XV have dropped out of the league owing to a player shortage, with the shock news leaving Abergavenny in jeopardy at the foot of the table.
The WRU told clubs last week: "They will be withdrawing from Division 1 East and will be unable to fulfil any further fixtures for the remainder of the season.
"All results involving Blaenavon will now be expunged and any points gained by other teams against them withdrawn...
"We will be in touch in the next week or two with confirmation relating to how many teams will now be relegated."
One of the oldest clubs in Wales dating back to 1877. Blaenavon said they will ‘reset’ their senior rugby, by dropping down to Division 6 next season.
After a 29-10 derby defeat at home to Brynmawr on Saturday, Abergavenny are now six points below Monmouth at the foot of the table.
Sunshine greeted the snow-covered cars coming down the A465 from Brynmawr for one of the few fixtures to survive the weather.
Abergavenny selected Matt Hancock, Robbie Lewis, Matt Charles, Will Evans, Damien Hudd, Nathan Byrne, Max Gregory, Mitch Parker in the forwards, and Taine Reardon, Dan Butler, Lloyd Holder, Rhys Jones, Rhys Ferguson, Anthony Squire and Lewis Prendergast in the backs.
Brynmawr started strongly pinning the hosts back, and pressure soon resulted in a converted try for the visitors, followed by a second unconverted try.
Dan Butler replied with a penalty, before two more Brynmawr tries put the visitors firmly in charge (3-24).
A Taine Reardon try, converted by Dan Butler, pulled the score back to 10-24 at half-time, and Aber came back into the game after the restart, competing strongly at set piece, providing a platform for the three-quarters.
But despite Aber’s best efforts, Brynmawr held firm and broke through a tiring defence to score a fifth try to seal victory.
Abergavenny visit Blaina on Saturday, while Brynmawr host Newport HSOB.
