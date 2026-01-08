RUGBY clubs are being urged to call an extraordinary general meeting of the Welsh Rugby Union and hold a vote of no confidence in chair Richard Collier-Keywood and Professional Rugby Board (PRB) chair and board member Malcolm Wall.
BBC Wales Sport reported at the weekend that the Central Glamorgan Rugby Union district has written a letter to clubs looking to get the 10 per cent (around 30 clubs) needed to force an EGM.
A previous EGM in 2023 saw the clubs overwhelmingly support a change in governance, with alterations to the board and the appointment of the first independent chair.
But CGRU has now asked fellow clubs to act to achieve the ”necessary change” after the ”reputational damage caused to Welsh rugby”.
The letter reads: "This new structure of leadership within the WRU has been in place for more than two years.
”While we acknowledge that the situation on the back of Covid has been challenging, we're deeply concerned the current leadership have not been able to formulate and commence the delivery of a plan that sets our game in Wales on the right track to support the professional, SRC [Super Rygbi Cymru], female and community game.
”Instead, we see the meandering between different versions of a plan, causing chaos, confusion and uncertainty, spending extortionate amounts of money on external consultants, combined with the current board's inability to define and deliver a clear strategy for rugby in Wales.
”This is causing reputational damage to Welsh rugby across the world when we were once held in such high esteem.”
The WRU announced plans to cut the four regional sides to three last year, although no details have been decided yet.
