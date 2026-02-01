WELSH rugby needs a bounce after two years of woe, and three of Wales' former stars Shane Williams, Lee Byrne and James Hook will be trying to put the world to rights at a mighty "Evening With..." Six Nations special at Monmouth's Savoy.
Just a few days after the start of the Six Nations 2026 campaign against England, the legendary trio will be sharing loads of stories about past glories and giving their no-holds-barred views about the present day situation, with the WRU proposing to cut the regional sides from four to three.
A show spokesperson said of the Wednesday, February 11 event: "It's a must for all rugby fans, young and old, and they have promised to be on their best behaviour so that youngsters can attend."
Tickets are available from the box office and via https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk/
Abergavenny didn’t play at the weekend, but Usk secured a dramatic 28-27 East 2 away win at Pill with a last-kick conversion from Jake Wilkinson.
Usk went 7-0 in front through a Fin Robertson try converted by Wilkinson before Pill hit back with two converted tries.
Wilkinson slotted a penalty to make it 14-10 before another Pill try, this time unconverted, followed by two more penalties from the Usk kicker, making it 19-16.
Pill stretched the lead to 27-16 through another five-pointer and a penalty, before a Rhys Jones try gave the visitors hope making it 27-21.
And then Jon Daniels winged in right at the death before Wilkinson supplied the coup de grace from the tee to secure a superb comeback victory.
Elsewhere though, Crickhowell lost out 31-12 at Crumlin, while Forgeside were humbled 50-5 at Hartridge.
Club rugby takes a break now until February 14, when Abergavenny host Monmouth in an East 1 basement derby.
