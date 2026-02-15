WHILE the Wales senior team have been walloped by England and France, the U20s have gone much closer against their age-group rivals, with three Monmouthshire youngsters involved.
Jack Woods at full-back and George Tuckley at prop both started against England U20s at Northampton RFC's Franklin Gardens, with Abergavenny-born back-rower Evan Minto on the bench.
And a near faultless first half performance from Wales saw them score 16 unanswered points in terrible conditions.
England came out all guns blazing after the break and despite a red card in the 62nd minute, they edged in front 19-16 with a converted score five minutes from time, kicking a penalty into the corner, and Bristol Bears replacement Victor Worsnip diving over for the winning try.
Woods suffered a hamstring injury and missed out on Saturday's Arms Park clash with France U20s, but Tuckley packed down again with Minto on the bench.
Wales again got off to a flying start with a try in the sixth minute, when new wing Evan Morris contested a high, hanging box kick from Sion Davies just inside the French half, and he did enough to put off Les Bleus full back Joachim Senga Kouo to allow back row men Caio James and Deian Gwynne to snaffle the loose ball and set up an attack.
As the ball moved left to right, co-captain Steff Emanuel kick-passed to Tom Bowen, who managed to wriggle his way up to the 22.
Then the ball came back from left to right, where full back Rhys Cummings produced some magic on the edge to break the line, dummy outside to Morris before passing inside to Davis for a spectacular try.
Carwyn Leggatt-Jones added the extras before Tom Howe powered over the line from a 5m tap and go for 14-0 after 14 minutes.
But 2025 champions France hit back with two tries to trail 14-12 at the break, and then scored a third to lead early in the second period.
Back came Wales though within two minutes, Steff Emanuel scoring a great try at the posts and Leggatt-Jones’ conversion inching Wales back in front 24-22.
It looked as though the lead would be extended when Caio James sped over, but the TMO adjudged a knock on of a bouncing ball earlier in the move and it was ruled out.
France rode their luck but conjured up two more tries to lead 34-24 to pick up a bonus point.
And with a second try ruled out in the 78th minute for Wales after a mesmeric run by Tom Bowen, it summed up the home side’s luck on a night of narrow margins.
Meanwhile, men’s senior head coach Steve Tandy claimed there were some positives in Wales’ record 54-12 home loss to France on Sunday, with Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday fresh from beating England 31-20.
"I thought we had moments in the game, our discipline was a lot better. I thought the set-piece was excellent, I thought we could've scored a few more tries,” he said.
"If you look at the athletes France have, if we kick a little too far, or if there's an offload, they come alive. You have to tip your hat to France and where they are as a team.
"The only thing I can say is the effort the boys put in as a young group, they love the support and the connection to our community and our nation."
