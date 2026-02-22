TWO county players were involved as Wales picked up a bonus-point win to kick-start their U20 Six Nations campaign with a 31-21 win over Scotland at Cardiff Arms Park on Friday night.
Abergavenny-born Evan Minto started at No 8, while Old Monmothian prop George Tuckley came off the bench, as Wales won the toss and elected to play with the wind blowing in from the Taff end.
And it proved a wise decision, with Carwyn Leggatt-Jones helping himself to three monster penalties to boost the hosts’ half-time advantage to 19 points.
That was just a bit more than the 16-0 lead they held at the break against England in the opening game and all the talk was then about whether it would be enough.
Showing four changes to the side that ran both England and France so close in the opening two rounds, Richard Whiffin’s side got off to a great start with giant lock Luke Evans crossing for the opening try in the sixth minute after backs and forwards combined.
Two minutes later Scotland were caught offside chasing a kick and Leggatt-Jones hit the mark from 48 metres.
Not content with that, on the 40th anniversary of Paul Thorburn's monster kick against Scotland, he stroked over an even bigger kick in the 12th minute, this time off the centre spot.
And things got even better when debutant centre Bailey Cutts took an inside pass from Tom Bowen to cross for a second try and 16-0.
A Scotland drive then propelled scrum-half Hamish MacArthur over the line,, with the try awarded and MacArthur also kicking the conversion, only for the TMO to then highlight a neck roll in the build-up and it was ruled out.
Leggatt-Jones’ then fired over a 42m penalty with the last kick of the half to make it 19-0 to Wales at the break.
The first score in the second half was always going to be important, just as it had proved in Northampton in Round 1, where England grabbed a quick try and finally gathered some momentum.
The Scots were held up over the line in the 43rd minute and then opened their account in the 45th when centre Campbell Moore crossed at the posts after some creative back line thinking off a 5m line out.
MacArthur added the extras and the gap was down to 12 points.
It was time for some inspiration in the home ranks, and it was provided by co-captain Deian Gwynne, later named as the player of the match, who took a clever line out ball at the front and charged into the Scottish 22.
The forwards joined in and then a second burst from Gwynne as the move went from right to left took Wales up to the line.
Leggatt-Jones then kicked cross field for another debutant, wing Dylan Scott, to catch the ball on the try line and score.
The bonus-point try then arrived on the hour mark when hooker Tom Howe barged his way over and fly-half replacement Lloyd Lucas added the conversion to make it 31-7.
The Scots finished with a flourish as replacements Jack Marshall and Jackson Rennie crossed for tries that fly-half Jake Dalziel converted to cut the gap to 10 points, but Wales had enough in the bank to hold on.
