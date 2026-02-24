A RUGBY district says it has enough support to force an EGM of the Welsh Rugby Union and a vote of no confidence in chairman Richard Collier-Keywood.
BBC Wales reported that the Central Glamorgan Rugby Union (CGRU) district – which includes the under-threat Ospreys region – has submitted a letter dated February 22 to the WRU calling for the EGM.
It follows a period of turbulence in the game, amid Wales' 14th straight Six Nations loss against Scotland on Saturday and the WRU's controversial proposal to cut the regions from four to three, with the Ospreys considered to be in the firing line.
The WRU has seven weeks to stage the event, which will probably be held in late March or early April, after the Six Nations finishes.
The Central Glamorgan Rugby Union says it now has the support of at least 30 of the near 300 Welsh clubs needed to force the EGM, which the WRU has previously described as an "irresponsible first nuclear option" which would cause "significant damage" to Welsh rugby.
The WRU has confirmed it has received the notice from the community clubs and will next “verify the requisition to ensure it is fully compliant with the process in the Constitution and Articles of Association”.
Notice of the proposed date of the EGM must be given within 21 days of receipt, and the EGM itself within a further 28 days.
BBC Wales reported that this would be the fourth EGM in 12 years with the previous AGM being held at the end of November 2025.
Central Glamorgan has thanked "the substantial number of member clubs who have also given their support without the paperwork".
In another move last week, Swansea Council applied for a High Court injunction to halt the proposed deal between the WRU and Ospreys owners Y11 Sport and Media to buy rivals Cardiff.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.