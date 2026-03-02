BRYNMAWR edged a nervy encounter 19-15 at Monmouth on Saturday, but Abergavenny are still searching for a win after falling 40-7 at home to WRU East One top-three side Newport HSOB.
Mawr went fourth after victory beside the River Monnow, but had a tough battle with the hosts, who are just one place above bottom side Aber, who welcome Monmouth on Friday night, March 13.
Monmouth took the lead with a seemingly effortless penalty from near halfway, but Mawr mounted a quick reply, with a penalty to the left-hand corner and secured ball leading to an unconverted try for a 3-5 lead.
The hosts’ response was almost immediate with their centre breaching the defence and passing to the full-back, who crashed over for a try which was converted (10-5).
Brynmawr had chances but with some strong defence on their own line, Monmouth reached half-time ahead.
Predictably though, the visitors came out in the second half with great vigour, and nearly scored after a wild pass in the Monmouth in-goal area.
Brynmawr backed themselves by aiming penalties kicks to the corner, and it finally paid off when they drove the maul over helped by the added power of extra players joining in.
The converted try gave Mawr a 10-12 lead with 20 minutes to play.
Brynmawr’s defence then forced Monmouth to play laterally, forcing a turnover near halfway and a penalty which they kicked to touch.
And after five successive rucks they were over to increase their lead to nine points (10-19).
Monmouth hit back through their own series of rucks near the line, which saw the full-back again on hand to burst through, although a relatively easy conversion was missed (15-19)
The visitors dug in to protect their lead however, and that remained the final score, with the win lifting Mawr to fourth.
Abergavenny – who have been left adrift at the bottom since Blaenavon dropped out of the division in January – led at a sunny Bailey Park on Saturday, scoring the first try of their game,.
But once the Old Boys got on the board, they took control and motored away to comfortable victory.
Elsewhere, Usk secured a 37-17 win at Cwmbran to go fourth in WRU East 2, while Nantyglo won the Darren Cup memorial match 23-13 at RTB Ebbw Vale, leaving them third in E3 just a point behind Caerleon with a game in hand.
Crickhowell also enjoyed a 36-19 win at basement side Abertysswg Falcons, leaving them third in East 4.
Brynmawr visit Blackwood on Saturday (March 7), while Usk travel to face Senghenydd and Forgeside host Blackwood Stars.
Abergavenny have the weekend off, which sees Six Nations action once more and Wales taking on Ireland in Dublin on Friday night, kick-off 8pm, with the game live on ITV and S4C.
Wales, who were narrowly beaten 26-23 by Scotland after heavy defeats to England and France, won’t be able to wear their red kit in Ireland despite years of tradition, owing to a World Rugby ruling over making games easier to watch for those with colour blindness.
World Rugby says that “to minimise the risk of a clash, one team should play in a dark kit and the other in a light kit”, with Wales as the away team swapping colours this time.
