WRU 2 Cup
Abergavenny RFC 10 Pencoed 11
ABERGAVENNY welcomed Pencoed in the second round of the WRU 2 Cup on Saturday, as Storm Boelo provided testing conditions at Bailey Park.
The team selected were Matt Hancock, Robbie Lewis, James Lane, Luke Gordon, Alun Chesworth-Rickards, Ben Hancock, Max Gregory, Rob Dudley-Jones, Taine Reardon, Rhys Jones, Tom Jones, Keegan Everad-Hall, Nathan Byrne, Anthony Squire and Harri Brown.
With the wind at their backs in the first half, Abergavenny used the elements to kick deep into the Pencoed half, but it was the Bridgend visitors who opened the scoring with a rare visit into the hosts’ half, going over out wide in the left-hand corner, with the conversion missed.
Rhys Jones slotted a well-taken penalty to open the home side’s scoring (3-5).
But with conditions deteriorating, the game became a forward battle with both sides very evenly matched.
Hindmarsh goes over and Rhys converts to put Aber in front
Abergavenny had the edge at scrum time whereas Pencoed had a well-organised line-out, with both teams defending well to half-time with no further score.
The second half turned into a very physical affair and was largely played in the middle third of the field.
Pencoed slotted a penalty to extend their lead to 3-8 before Abergavenny had the moment of the match when Rhys Jones threw a miss pass to Anthony Squire who beat a defender and offloaded to substitute Harry Hindmarsh to score a try, converted by Rhys Jones, giving the hosts a 10-8 lead late on.
But from the kick-off Abergavenny failed to take the ball cleanly, and subsequently gave away a penalty, which was gratefully converted by Pencoed to snatch victory 10-11.
Usk beat derby rivals Pontypool United to go through
East 2 table-mates Usk won through though, 26-10 at home to derby rivals Pontypool United, Will Guy (2), BarneyThomas-Hewartson and Sam Cross scoring tries and Rhys Jones kicking six points.
And Crickhowell won in the WRU 4 Cup 25-13 at home to Canton, Harry Summers, Tommy Willett and Osian Jones with the tries and the latter kicking two penalties and two conversions.
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