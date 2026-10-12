WRU East One
Monmouth RFC 17 Brynmawr 11
THE sun shone on another beautiful day for rugby as Brynmawr visited Monmouth Sportsground on Saturday.
But it was the hosts who were cheering come the final whistle after they ended Mawr’s unbeaten league run in a tight encounter.
The challenge of a gusting largely cross-field wind promised to keep things eventful.
And from the opening whistle, both teams kicked high and deep seeking territory and opposition mistakes.
Several attempts at a long touch were cheated by the bounce of the ball, prompting speedy counter-attacks.
It was a full eight minutes before this game of ping-pong settled, with Brynmawr starting to make progress from employing their driving maul.
Monmouth were tackling well though and centre Ollie Scriven pulled off two exceptional tackles in quick succession, showing both speed off the mark and determination to halt counter-attacks.
The visitors were first on the scoreboard however with a penalty for offside after 23 minutes however, kicked by Liam Butler.
But Monmouth were soon in the other half charging down a clearance kick which led to a line-out.
Slow ball from a ruck then meant that a substantial overlap was lost and when the ball was switched to the right, a final wild pass went straight into touch.
Mawr cleared their lines with a long kick, before winning a penalty for not releasing in the tackle, which allowed Butler to increase their lead to 6-0.
But Monmouth quickly hit back, 2nd row row Shaun Hobbs crashing over from a ruck to score, converted by fly-half Rhys Jones for 7-6.
And the hosts next won a penalty converted from 40m by Jones for a 10-6 half-time lead.
Brynmawr recommenced with renewed vigour putting Monmouth “under the cosh“, and 15 minutes into the second period they stretched the hosts’ back line to put Ryan Gardner over for a try, although the conversion went begging (10-11).
Jones’ restart was on the button for Monmouth, but play then broke down in midfield and Brynmawr put in a long kick ahead only for the ball to run dead.
But a hosts’ move along the line then put Scriven through a gap, to charge upfield and go over, with the try converted by Jones for a 17-11 lead with 15 minutes to play.
Mawr mounted a sustained bombardment, met by sound defence, including a crunching tackle by wing Kester Mobbs-Morgan.
Brynmawr then conceded a penalty near their line, quickly taken by Monmouth due to a rush of blood instead of taking a kick at goal to make the game safe.
So it was backs-to-the-wall again for the hosts as Mawr piled on the pressure before the ref finally signalled a first win of the season for Monmouth.
The loss leaves Brynmawr third with three wins from four games, with unbeaten league leaders Bedlinog their visitors this Saturday (October 17).
Meanwhile, Abergavenny lost out 29-10 at Newport Saracens in East 2.
Sarries scored three early tries to lead 19-0 before Rhys Jones scored a try, kicked the conversion and slotted a penalty to make it 19-10.
But the hosts then added two more tries.
Table mates Usk beat Caldicot 18-5 at home, but Nantyglo just failed to score a comeback win at home to visitors Cwmbran, going down 38-36.
Crickhowell were celebrating a two-point win however, 13-11 at home to E4 visitors Llanhilleth.
Other fixtures this Saturday – Abergavenny v Caldicot, Pill Harriers v Usk, Croesyceiliog v Nantyglo, Bedwellty v Crickhowell,
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.