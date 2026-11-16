'I WAS there!' never had a more magical ring to it than on Saturday afternoon, when Wales stunned the rugby world by finally beating the All Blacks after a 73-year wait.
No one gave Wales a chance against the World No 1-ranked Kiwis, and the bulk of the 55,000 crowd who travelled to Cardiff's Principality Stadium did more so in hope than expectation, that a run of 34 straight losses against the mighty New Zealand could be ended.
But Wales were in dreamland after just six minutes as Tomas Williams first pounced on Lewis Rees-Zammit's chip over the try line and skipper Dewi Lake then powered over for a second try moments later, both converted by Sam Costelow.
Back came the All Blacks, with a snipe around the maul from scrum-half Cortez Ratima, but Wales incredibly extended their lead to 14 again as prop Archie Griffin crashed over, Costello adding the extras.
Back came New Zealand with a converted try from Wallace Sititi, and when they went nearly the full length of the pitch in the final play of the half for wing Fehi Fineanganolo and the conversion to make it 21-21 at the break, most thought the All Blacks would pull away after the restart.
Dragon roars again after being pegged back
But again the Dragon roared, Eddie James squeezing over in the left corner on 48 minutes and then Rees-Zammit crossing on the opposite side, both converted by Costelow for 35-21.
New Zealand hit back with a converted try from flanker Peter Lakai for 35-28 with 26 minutes to play, questionably grounded early.
And they then laid siege to the Welsh line for 20 minutes, which incredibly saw the All Blacks held up three times in goal in heroic defence, reminiscent of the Welsh heroes at Rorke's Drift, as Wales set a world record 346 tackles for the game.
Finally Wales lifted the siege, and with the clock ticking past the 80-minute mark, replacement scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams kicked the ball dead to spark wild celebrations and tears of joy in the stadium, across the land and among Welsh fans around the globe.
Having only beaten Japan, Italy and Fiji following a world record 18-match losing streak, the idea that they could beat the mighty All Blacks seemed fantasy land.
Something only a few Welsh fans have seen before
But beat them they did, with most Welsh fans never having witnessed the achievement, last dating back to 1953.
Skipper Lake said the team always believed they could win, saying: “For it to finally come to fruition and see it on the field makes me so proud."
Chief coach Steve Tandy – Welsh through and through – said: “You could see what it means for the the players, nation and supporters.
"It's incredible. We've been wanting some positivity and the players delivered that.
"The overriding emotion is pride for the playing group, the staff and I'm just glad for everyone who represents Wales.”
Former Wales and Lions skipper Sam Warburton added: “When you think what the fans and this team has been through... we've been down in the pits.
‘One of the greatest Welsh wins of all time’
"No-one gave Wales a chance; that's why this is one of the greatest Welsh wins of all time.. that was one of the most heroic defensive performances I have ever seen."
And former Wales fly-half Dan Biggar said: “That was probably the biggest shock in world rugby since Japan beat South Africa in the 2015 World Cup...
"This is not a day for analysis; it's just to celebrate being Welsh!”
The pubs and clubs across the nation were drunk dry on Saturday night, but it will be back to work for the Wales squad this week, who face the wounded Wallabies thirsting for a win in Cardiff on Saturday night (kick-off 20.10pm), after back-to-back Nations Championship losses to England and Scotland.
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