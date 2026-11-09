CLYDACH Wasps were clattered 6-0 away to Pentwynmawr Athletic as their Gwent Premier top tier woes continued on Saturday, November 7.
Winless Wasps had lost 6-4 to the same opposition in the cup just seven days earlier, but somehow lost their buzz in between.
Goals on 22 and 33 minutes put the hosts 2-0 up at the break, which stayed the score until past the hour-mark, when Clydach collapsed to more scores on 61, 70, 79 and 83 minutes, leaving the visitors rooted to the bottom with just the one draw from 12 games.
But unbeaten Brynmawr marched on at the top of GP1 with a 3-2 home win over mid-table Machen.
Three first-half strikes in nine minutes from Harvey Miles (28, 37) and Jordan Jones (32), put them 3-0 up at the break, although the visitors made it a nervy last few minutes with goals on 70 and 84 minutes.
Near neighbours Nantyglo also won 2-1 at home to Pontnewydd United thanks to first-half goals from Caleb George Withers (22) and Hadlee Davies (33) either side of a visitors' reply, although the hosts suffered a red card right on time.
Elsewhere, Crickhowell were on Cloud 9 after crushing Usk Town 9-1 away, despite Oliver Rudall putting the hosts in front after seven minutes.
Crick responded within a minute and incredibly scored five more before half-time, including a Connor Balment hat-trick, before going on to add three more, with the latter adding a fourth backed by Declan Rowsell with a hat-trick and Mike Ling with a brace.
Llanarth also fired a great eight without reply away to Fairfield United Development in the Langdon Cup, Dawson Stubbs scoring a hat-trick, Josh Phillips a brace, Jack Bannister opening the scoring after two minutes, and Jordan White and Ashley Martin also on target.
Raglan Juniors also won out 4-1 winners away to Sudbrook CC 2nds in East Gwent 2, Liam Brown and Harry Dallyn among their scorers.
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