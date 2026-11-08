Gwent Central League One
Tranch 3 Mardy AFC 1
A VISIT to Tranch is often a daunting prospect for visiting teams, and Saturday was made even more difficult for Mardy with three injury drop outs on the morning of the match and a fourth player stuck on a broken down train in Cwmbran!
Also, with no recognised goalkeeper available, young outfielder Daniel Wait took over between the sticks and was called in to action after only two minutes, making an excellent point-blank reflex save from a close-range header which he pushed over the bar.
Unsurprisingly, Mardy looked ill at ease early on whereas Tranch settled very quickly and began to dominate before taking the lead through Cameron Jennings from the penalty spot after 11 minutes.
Good save from goal-bound header
Moments later, Wait was called into action again with another good save from a goal-bound header before Jennings was clean through on goal, but shot wide.
Mardy simply weren't at the races, and were saved again by Wait as well as a brilliant last-ditch tackle by Will Duggan.
But they could have equalised just before the break when Duggan headed a well-placed Rhys Gully free-kick narrowly wide.
Mardy hoped for a strong start to the second half but conceded again four minutes after the break when a Corey Gauntlett free-kick was headed home by C-Jay Jones.
The visitors finally raised their game and could have scored when a Jake Heckles shot was touched home by Sam Rashdi only to be given offside.
Heckles finds net but ref blows for offside
But the deficit was cut shortly afterwards when Will Duggan scored confidently from the penalty spot.
Hopes of a point were dashed shortly afterwards though, when Jennings got his second with a well-struck shot across Wait, who had nevertheless acquitted himself excellently and could not be faulted for any of the goals.
Newly re-signed substitute Rhys Evans was brought on along with Musab Husein, whose train had finally arrived.
The visitors tried hard to get back into the game, but could not find their usual fluency, particularly with Shaun Berry in commanding form at the back for Tranch.
And the match subsequently petered out in a 3-1 win for the hosts, who leapfrogged Mardy to third.
Reserves secure 2-0 home win
Mardy Reserves had better luck with a 2-0 GC 2 home win over Panteg 2nds.
A goalless first half featured a good double save by Chris Price to keep the scoresheet blank, and headed attempts on goal by Oli Shooter and Max Williams, which went just wide before Scott Whitney opened the scoring a minute into the second half.
A second goal arrived after 54 minutes and it came from Gary Hopkins who netted for the second week running and proved that, despite his footballing senior citizen status, he is still some way off the pipe and slippers.
Both teams have the afternoon off this weekend before resuming the following week when the 1sts travel to unbeaten Gwent Premier 1 leaders Brynmawr for a Gwent County FA Amateur Cup game, whilst the 2nds host Pontnewynydd 2nds.
Elsewhere in GC One, Clydach Wasps 2nds were downed 3-0 at home by second-placed PILCS 2nds, leaving them third from bottom.
Basement side Forgeside 2nds also lost 6-0 at home to second-placed Tranch 2nds in GC2, while Usk Town 2nds missed a last-minute penalty and had to settle for a 2-2 draw away to third-placed Sebastopol 2nds, Matthew Galletley and Nathan Thomas their scorers.
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