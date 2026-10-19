USK Town secured a superb 2-1 home win over higher-ranked Alway to go through to the last eight of the Gwent Premier County Motors Cup on Saturday.
The red mist descended and three players – two from the Newport side and one from the hosts – were given their marching orders in a feisty finale, but it didn't detract from Usk's performance.
Jamie Hawke fired the GP2 hosts in front on 36 minutes before Gene Gurie doubled their lead over the GP1 city side eight minutes into the second half.
Alway hit back to halve the deficit within four minutes and still more than half an hour to play.
Last minute flurry of red cards
But the Green Army held firm until tempers boiled over right on time and the ref reached for his red card before sounding the final whistle.
Meanwhile, Clydach Wasps' hunt for a first Gwent Premier top tier league win goes on, despite a battling second half show against top-five visitors Abertillery Bluebirds.
Goals on six, 27 and 45+4 minutes put Abertillery 3-0 up at half-time.
But Wasps battled back to 3-2 thanks to a 50th-minute strike from Will Owens and a second five minutes from time from Ben Rogers before ultimately running out of time.
Davies sees red but Mawr hold on for draw
Brynmawr United were reduced to 10 men with Charlie Davies sent off 20 minutes from time at third-placed Fairfield United, but held out for a 0-0 draw to stay top of GP1.
Mid-table rivals Nantyglo were pipped 1-0 at home by Machen however, the winner coming in the 74th minute, leaving them 10th.
But it was a high five for Crickhowell at Pontnewynydd, as Connor Balment fired a hat-trick in a 5-1 GP2 win.
Balment put Crick 1-0 up on 21 minutes only for the hosts to level from the penalty spot four minutes later.
Mike Ling restored the lead within six minutes though, and Balment's second just two minutes later made it 3-1.
Declan Rowsell then added a fourth a minute into the second half before Balment completed his hat-trick on 57 minutes to conclude the scoring.
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