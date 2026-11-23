A STRONG second-half performance from Blaenavon Blues secured a much-needed three points as they came from behind to beat Newport Corinthians 2-1 at the Memorial Ground.
The visitors took the lead after just seven minutes following a mix-up at the back, keeper Adam Rafter bringing down a Corries attacker in the box and the referee awarding a penalty.
Rafter then almost diverted the spot kick round the post, but Declan Beckett just squeezed the ball home for 1-0 to Corinthians.
It was generally an even first half after that, with Blues creating a few half-chances but unable to find the breakthrough.
They came out for the second half with much more purpose in the final third, with Harrison Archer, Frazer Probert and Bailey Perry causing the visitors plenty of problems.
Blues finally got their reward on 70 minutes when Craig Tanner got them back on level terms with a superb far-post header.
Caddick fires free-kick winner for Blues
And they were in front within four minutes, Illtyd Caddick’s free-kick beating everyone in the box before nestling perfectly in the top corner.
Game management from the Blues was excellent from that point as they controlled the closing stages to see out the game and secure all three points, lifting them above Corinthians, Abercarn and Lliswerry to 11th.
Harrison Archer was unlucky not to get himself on the scoresheet as well, after some excellent footwork and strength beat two defenders before his delicate lob crashed against the crossbar.
But although he might not have found the net, his all-round performance was outstanding, with his work rate, strength and ability to give defenders no time on the ball making him a constant threat.
Wasps level two minutes from time
Elsewhere, Gwent Premier top tier basement boys Clydach Wasps secured a point with an 89th-minute equaliser away to top-five Cefn Fforest, Ben Rogers firing his second having already levelled at 1-1 early in the second half.
Unbeaten Brynmawr United marched on at the top of GP1 firing a magnificent seven at home to AFC Pontymister, Nathan Price and Liam Davies scoring braces, and Charlie Davies, Sam Jones and Robert McKenzie one apiece in the 7-1 win.
And Nantyglo also won 4-2 at home to Lucas Cwmbran, Ross Hancock with two, Jack Watkins one and Hadlee Davies the fourth six minutes into stoppage time.
But Usk Town fell to a 4-1 loss away to Rassau and Oak in GP2, Sam Vaughan with the 75th-minute consolation, with the loss leaving them six points adrift at the bottom.
Blaenavon Blues 2nds were well beaten 5-0 away to Abertillery Excelsiors 2nds in the GP Combination.
Stubbs hits target after missed penalty
Llanarth returned to winning ways after two losses though, with a 1-0 victory at Penygarn & Trevethin to stay sixth in Gwent Central One, Dawson Stubbs with the second half goal after missing a 30th-minute penalty.
But Usk Town 2nds lost out 2-1 away to Sebastopol 2nds in GC2, Nathan Thomas with a 75th-minute penalty consolation.
And Raglan Juniors were rolled over 5-0 away to Tintern Abbey in East Gwent 2, having beaten them 5-1 at home in September.
The lead was 4-0 at half-time after an Andrew Sincock brace (20, 27 pen), and two goals in a minute from Oliver Adshead and Hynek Kubisz just before the break.
And victory was completed by a fifth from Bradley Jarrett on 72 minutes, with the visitors' woe compounded by a red card for their No 8.
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