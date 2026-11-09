THE Crows picked off the Pennies as the Ardal South East leaders fell to a 2-0 loss under the Pen-y-Pound Stadium floodlights on Friday night (November 6).
Abergavenny Town’s near neighbours Goytre capitalised with a 3-1 win at second-placed Caldicot Town on Saturday (November 7), leapfrogging The Swans to sit just a point behind the leaders with three games in hand.
Cwmbran Town made a strong start as Josh Brown's 25-yard fee-kick was blocked by the Pennies' defensive wall in the second minute.
And the Crows, who had won three of their last four league outings, broke the deadlock six minutes later when Luke Upham headed home from close-range following a free-kick into the penalty area.
A flashpoint erupted in the 20th minute following a clash between Harry Grinham and Joseph Benyon, which resulted in yellow cards to both from referee Chris Corfield after a prolonged melee involving most of the players.
Abergavenny Town responded eight minutes later with an Owen Taylor shot from the edge of the penalty area before George Clarke fired a 30-yard drive wide of the target.
Cwmbran’s Alex Davies then broke into the penalty area off the left flank on the half-hour mark before being denied by the legs of veteran goalkeeper Ashley Morris.
Ben Brooks' 35th-minute shot from inside the Crows’ penalty area was next blocked before Ahmed Albadr was denied by Cwmbran keeper Callum Brain from the edge of the box.
Davies pulled an effort wide from the edge of the Aber box five minutes later prior to the hosts’ Curtis Methven breaking forwards and his deflected shot being saved in the 42nd minute.
But the Crows ended the first half strongly as Brown's effort from the edge of the penalty area was saved by Morris in stoppage-time after the ball was pulled back into his direction by Davies.
Keeper saves Pennies as Crows go close
And Cwmbran continued pressing after the restart as they looked to double their lead, Joseph Chaman heading over the bar from a 47th-minute cross delivered from the right, prior to Davies being denied by the legs of Morris less than 60 seconds later.
Davies was then picked out in space by Brown, but could only direct a weak effort straight at Morris.
The Pennies responded in their next attack as Albadr fired a low shot wide of the far post.
But the Crows made it 2-0 in the 54th minute, as a flowing move started inside their own half put in Grinham to net from a tight angle after being played in on goal by Davies.
The league leaders went close four minutes later when Brooks flashed an overhead kick wide of the target after the Cwmbran defence had failed to clear a corner.
There was then something of a lull in clear goal scoring opportunities for the next 20 minutes as the Crows were content to hold on to their two-goal buffer.
Aber spot kick appeal turned down
Abergavenny Town did up the ante in the final stages as they pushed to find a way back into the match, with a penalty appeal turned down in the 81st minute when they felt Liam John had been fouled.
Nathan Gulley headed wide of the target seven minutes later following a cross from the right prior to Brooks' 95th-minute 25-yard free-kick thundering back off the bar.
Brain was called into action two minutes later to block an effort from substitute Liam Head, but the Pennies were unable to find a way past a resolute defence, ending their four-match unbeaten league run.
Elsewhere, unbeaten Goytre secured all three points at Caldicot Town’s Jubilee Way, despite Efan Roberts and first team manager Dale Clarke picking up red cards in stoppage time.
It was the visitors who broke the deadlock on 10 minutes through Curtis Griffin with the assist from Sam Roberts.
Pewtner adds Goytre second
And they extended the lead just past the half hour when Jack Pewtner netted his seventh goal in five matches to send Goytre in two goals to the good at the interval.
Sam Roberts extended Goytre's lead mid-way through the second period, and despite Ben Donoghue reducing the arrears on 71 minutes from the penalty spot and the two late sending offs, Goytre held out to go second.
Meanwhiile, former Cardiff City and Wales star Danny Gabbidon officially unveiled Cwmbran Celtic’s new dug outs at home to Blaenavon Blues on Friday night, before the hosts made a flying start, racing in to a 2-0 lead in 13 minutes, which they never relinquished, leaving the visitors 12th.
Goytre host New Inn on Friday night ,before Abergavenny Town visit Tredegar Town on Saturday when Blues host Chepstow Town.
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