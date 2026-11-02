ARDAL South East leaders Abergavenny Town were held to a 0-0 draw at Undy on Saturday, but the Monmouthshire derby point was enough to stay top.
Second and third-placed Chepstow and Goytre could have leapfrogged them if they had played and won and the Pennies lost, but were both in cup action.
Suitably enough for Halloween, Aber's near neighbours Goytre played Giant's Grave from Briton Ferry in the third round of the FAW Trophy, and had home advantage against the lower-tiered West Wales League outfit.
But Giant's Grave, sporting costumes before kick-off and cheered on by fans in Halloween fancy dress, led twice before the match ended 2-2, and then shocked the hosts in the penalty shoot out.
Cian Griffith put the visitors in front on 16 minutes before Jordan Carey levelled 12 minutes later.
Goytre level through Iles penalty
Giant’s Grave’s Ben Wayman then made it 2-1 eight minutes into the second period, only for Goytre to secure a penalty with 20 minutes to play, Lewis Iles converting for 2-2.
Both sides pushed for a winner in normal time, but it stayed all-square, leading to the dreaded shoot-out.
And it was the Briton Ferry outfit who buried Goytre hopes, going through to the fourth round 4-2.
Elsewhere, Blaenavon Blues were in Ardal South East action at home to Risca United, but never really got going, losing 3-1.
Risca opened the scoring through skipper Callum Hutton in the 25th minute, and he doubled the lead after an hour with a sweetly-struck shot from 25 yards.
Blues pull one back only to leak a third
Adam Rafter in the Blues goal produced some top draw saves and along with Ollie Caddick kept them in the game.
And Blaenavon got one back with 20 minutes remaining, some good work down the left between Nathan Watts and Jake Bull seeing the latter brought down in the box, and Will Priest stepping up to make it 2-1 with a clinical spot kick.
But the Blues then failed to deal with a long ball 15 minutes from time, and Hutton was in for his hat-trick and all three points.
Elsewhere, Clydach Wasps fought out a 10-goal Gwent Senior Cup tie at Pentwynmawr Athletic, but ended up on the wrong side of a 6-4 result.
Two goals in a minute for Rhys Meadows and Ben Rogers mid-way through the first half made it 2-2, but the hosts then surged clear before Marc Taylor and Jack Nisbet added two more consolations.
Mawr keep unbeaten record going with comeback draw
Meanwhile, unbeaten Gwent Premier One leaders Brynmawr United were staring down the barrel of a first defeat in 15 games when they went 3-0 down at Aberbargoed Buds on 52 minutes.
But Oliver Evans then pulled one back within a minute, before Shane Paull made it 3-2 just two minutes later.
And the comeback was complete nine minutes later when Paull grabbed his second to make it 3-3, with neither side able to find the winner in the final 25 minutes.
Crickhowell also fought out a 2-2 draw at Chepstow's Thornwell R&W in GP2, Declan Rowsell putting them 1-0 up after 10 minutes and Luc Samuel scoring a late leveller.
Basement table mates Usk Town shocked table top Newbridge Town when Gene Gurie put them in front after eight minutes, but the visitors then fired three goals before half-time and ended up winning 4-1.
Abergavenny Town host Cwmbran Town and Blaenavon Blues visit Cwmbran Celtic on Friday night.
Saturday fixtures include – Caldicot v Goytre, Brynmawr v Machen, Nantyglo v Pontnewydd, Usk v Crickhowell, Pentwynmawr v Clydach.
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