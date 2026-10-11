CLYDACH Wasps were pummelled 5-1 at Pill on Saturday as the search for a first Gwent Premier top tier win was extended to 10 games.
The hosts led 2-0 within 19 minutes, added a third right on half-time and two more (69, 85) after the break for 5-0 before Jay McCloy at least secured an 88th-minute consolation.
Nantyglo led 2-1 at half-time at home to Pontymister, thanks to a Harvey Richardson brace (36, 43) in GP1 and were still drawing 2-2 with 15 minutes left.
But somehow Glo’s wheels came off, leaking four more goals without reply to lose 6-2.
Usk were clattered by the same score by GP2 visitors Croesyceiliog Athletic, despite taking the lead in the second minute through a Sam Vaughan goal and drawing 2-2 at half-time following the latter's second equalising strike (42).
But Athletic scored a third on 58 minutes and added three more (67, 86, 90+2 minutes).
Crickhowell led 2-1 virtually into stoppage time through goals from Philip Davies (19) and Michae Ling (36) having come back from going 1-0 down at Newbridge in the fourth minute.
But the hosts levelled right on 90 minutes and then fired a gut-wrenching winner in the 95th minute.
Paul Hale proved Llanarth’s hero however, as the home keeper saved Panteg 2nds' first two penalties in a Gwent Central Open Cup shootout.
The teams drew 1-1 in normal time, the hosts’ Kyle Baldwin scoring from the spot after a handball just before half-time before Panteg's Dylan Stiles struck a last-gasp free-kick equaliser.
In the shootout, Hale then produced two moments of brilliance while team mates Jack Bannister and Liam Oliver made it 2-0.
Panteg netted their next two, but Llanarth's Ashley James and Callum Tudball matched them to secure a 4-2 shootout win. sparking joyous celebrations.
Raglan Juniors enjoyed a third East Gwent 2 three-pointer at Portskewett & Sudbrook, a second-half Larsson Brown hat-trick (58, 76, 90+1) and Harry Dallyn (11) and Martyn Dembicki (52) strikes securing a 5-3 win.
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