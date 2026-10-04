ABERGAVENNY Town and 10-man Lliswerry shared the points in a 1-1 draw at Pen-Y-Pound on Friday.
While the high-flying Pennies will be disappointed not to take all three points after the Lizards' Bradley Hanbury received a second yellow card and his marching orders in first-half stoppage time, at least it proved a more fruitful night than the previous weekend's 6-1 battering at Brecon Corries.
The third-from-bottom visitors took the lead in the 38th minute when Niall Yeates fired home a Jacob Portch ball.
Hanbury was booked just a minute later and then sent off three minutes into added time, but the visitors held their lead to the break.
Abergavenny dominated after the restart, but had to wait until the 78th minute to draw level, with former Barry Town striker Joe Beynon netting his first goal for the club, set up by Ethan Dallaway.
The point briefly saw Abergavenny move back top of the Ardal South East League with 13 points from six matches, but Caldicot surpassed them on Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 win at Risca United, with Chepstow Town also going second following a 2-2 home draw with Abercarn United.
Meanwhile, Blaenavon Blues picked up three points away to Tredegar Town on Saturday thanks to a second-half strike from Frazer Probert.
The hosts controlled much of the first half as the Blues struggled to get a foothold, with Town quickly closing the visitors down and looking very dangerous from set pieces, with a few efforts glancing off the bar.
Blues did come close to opening the scoring though when skipper Kai Burton's long-range effort was cleared off the line.
The second half saw the Blues gain more control and create more opportunities as the hosts began to tire.
And midway through the second half a long throw from Ben Parfitt was fired home by 17-year-old Frazer Probert.
The Blues went looking for a second and some great work down the left with Illtyd Caddick and Nathan Watts linking saw a Matt Burns effort cleared off the line, before the latter's overhead kick fizzed just over the bar.
Harvey Pritchard replacing Probert next got down the right to beat two men and his inviting cross saw a last-ditch clearance from the home defence.
But it stayed 1-0 as the Blues saw out the game to pick up all three points.
Bull and Tanner at the back and Burton and Jake Bull in midfield put in a solid shift, while Parfitt proved excellent breaking play up in the middle of the park.
Elsewhere it was cup weekend for Monmouthshire's last survivor in the FAW Trophy, with Goytre comfortably progressing into the third round with a 4-1 win at St Joseph's AFC in Cardiff.
Alfie Young put Goytre in front just after the half-hour mark, teed up by Dan Barnard.
And a 56th-minute goal from Jack Pewtner three minutes after coming on as a substitute doubled the lead, set up by Jordan Carey, followed just four minutes later by his second and Goytre’s third, this time assisted by Sam Roberts.
Carey fed Sam Davies to make it 4-0 nine minutes from the end of normal time and although St Joe's snatched an 86th-minute reply it was only a consolation.
Goytre host Cwmbran Town on Friday night (October 9) at Plough Road in the league while Abergavenny visit Croesyceiliog and Blaenavon Blues host New Inn on Saturday afternoon.
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