Gwent Central One
Mardy AFC 9 Fairfield United Development 0
WITH players returning and new signings settling in, Mardy went into Saturday's game in buoyant mood with arguably their strongest line-up of the season at home to a young Fairfield Development squad.
And their confidence was further boosted by the end of the afternoon, thanks to a 9-0 win over the basement Eagles.
There was a slight concern early on that a grassy pitch might inhibit Mardy's passing game, but they went close after seven minutes when a turn and shot by Dan Palmer whistled just over the bar before Eoin Duggan shot just wide a minute later.
A goal looked in the offing and it soon arrived after some great work by Jake Heckles in taking on two defenders and crossing for Will Duggan to open the scoring.
The lead was then increased after 21 minutes when a Will Duggan cross was headed home at full stretch by Alex Cavali.
Mardy were raining shots on goal and several good runs by right wingback Leighton Melia were finally rewarded when his cross was touched home by Heckles for 3-0.
And with half-time looming, the lead was further increased with Heckles involved again with a through ball for Eoin Duggan to make the interval score 4-0.
The pattern of play continued after the break and six minutes into the half, a long ball was allowed to bounce in the visitors' area and Eoin Duggan pounced to side-foot home his second for 5-0.
A sixth goal arrived shortly afterwards when Welsh hockey cap Ed Jackson turned on the afterburners to outpace the defence and cross for Eoin Duggan to complete his hat-trick.
And three minutes later, Jackson was celebrating his first goal for Mardy with a close-range finish after another quality cross from Melia, before an eighth goal arrived thanks to a penalty converted by Palmer.
New signing Sam Rashdi had been brought on along with Jackson and showed up well on the ball particularly with a run down the right wing before moving inside and firing off a shot which was held by visiting keeper Marcus Holmes.
Palmer and Jackson then went close before the scoring was completed with a minute to go when Heckles latched onto a through ball and collected his second for a comprehensive 9-0 final result, lifting Mardy to fourth in the table.
Mardy's Development squad also enjoyed themselves in GC2, winning 4-0 away to Pontnewynydd Reserves with the goals coming from Scott Whitney, Gareth Williams and two from Musab Husain.
This Saturday (October 10), Mardy 1sts host Gwent Premier 2 Riverside Rovers in the Gwent County Amateur Cup whilst the 2nds are away to Clydach Wasps 2nds.
Elsewhere, Clydach Wasps 1sts are still looking for a first win in the Gwent Premier top-tier after a 3-0 home loss against Abertillery Excelsiors.
Ten-man Brynmawr United made it 12 wins from 12 though to open an eight-point gap at the top of Gwent Premier One, beating visitors FC Tredegar 1-0 thanks to a 70th-minute Jack Williams goal despite losing Dylan White to a red card after half an hour.
Table mates Nantyglo were downed 3-0 at Machen and slipped to 10th.
But Usk Town were celebrating a first GP2 win of the season after hanging on to beat Riverside Rovers 4-3.
The Green Army led 4-0 with 15 minutes of normal time left, Ollie Rudall (36, 45+1 pen) adding two to their 29th-minute opener and Gene Gurie scoring the fourth (55).
But it proved 'squeakey bum time' as Rovers hit back with strikes on 75, 78 and 90+2 until the ref blew for full-time to end the tension.
Ten-man Crickhowell were left frustrated after a 1-0 loss at home to Pontnewynydd however, the only goal coming in the 66th minute followed by Joshua Cashell seeing red for two yellow cards in a minute and a missed penalty two minutes later.
Meanwhile, Mardy's Gwent Central One rivals Llanarth beat Crickhowell 2nds 2-1 at home thanks to an 87th-minute winner from Shane Davies, after Josh Phillips had levelled an earlier own goal on 33 minutes, with the win leaving them fifth two places above the visitors.
Forgeside lost 4-1 at their Govilon ground to top-three Sebastopol to sit sixth, Jamie Parfitt equalising after 35 minutes, only for the visitors to retake the lead before the break and then run away with it.
And Clydach Wasps 2nds were clattered 10-0 at home by second-placed Tranch, leaving them with just Fairfield beneath them.
Forgeside 2nds were flattened 11-0 away to Panteg 2nds though, while Usk Town 2nds were pummeled 6-0 away to Pontypool Town.
Other fixtures this Saturday include – Pill v Clydach Wasps, Nantyglo v AFC Pontymister, Forgeside v Brynmawr United, Usk Town v Croesyceiliog Athletic, Llanarth v Panteg 2nds.
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