MARDY went down 2-1 away to Gwent Central One league leaders Race on Saturday after going into the game with five players missing because of unavailability and goalkeeper James Edwards' wedding.
However, the team were able to give debuts to former Abergavenny Town player Jake Heckles and former Wales U18 and U21 hockey international Ed Jackson.
Both players made promising debuts and look to be excellent additions to the squad.
Mardy almost made a dream start after two minutes when Heckles was put through on goal only for home keeper Kaine Jones to block his shot.
However, a reshuffled visiting side unsurprisingly lacked a bit of cohesion early on and paid the price after only four minutes when Morgan Fowler put the hosts in front.
Eoin Duggan then grazed the top of the Race bar with a back header before putting another one just over the bar from a Luke Morgan corner.
But with Mardy seeming to be settling, they conceded again after 16 minutes when a long ball enabled Ellis Cook to hold off a defender and round keeper Gareth Williams to put his side two to the good with a goal which should really have been prevented.
Despite the setback, Mardy began to gain the upper hand and play some good football with Will Duggan having a well-struck shot safely held by Jones before Heckles headed a Stephen Woodhouse free-kick just over the bar.
However, the debut-making striker wasn't to be denied for long and just after the half hour, Duggan put him through on goal before holding off a defender and shooting past the keeper to make the half time score 1-2.
The visitors continued in the same vein after the break, but were unable to carve out any clear cut chances until Duggan headed a Morgan corner just over on 60 minutes.
Mardy continued pushing forward but a committed and well drilled Race defence held them at bay and almost grabbed a goal on the break ,when Cook had a shooting chance which he put across the face of goal and past the far post.
With time running out, it looked as if an excellent display by Mardy would be unrewarded until they were thrown a lifeline with literally seconds to go when they were awarded a penalty for hand ball.
Heckles stepped up to take the kick but unfortunately put his shot past the post with the keeper going the wrong way to spark home celebrations.
Off the field, there was also disappointment for striker Scott Whitney who scored the winner for the club against Rhymney last season only for his goal to be chalked off after they dropped out of the league.
This season he got on the scoresheet again for the Development Squad against Penygarn & Trevethin with a massive five goal haul, only for the opposition to now withdraw from Gwent Central Two, meaning he is once again goalless in the record books!
This weekend, the first team host Fairfield Development whilst the 2nds travel to play Pontnewynydd 2nds.
Meanwhile Mardy AFC have teamed with Abergavenny Town FC, Abergavenny RFC and The Dugout Cafebar to host a World Mental Health Day coffee morning at the latter in aid of Mind in Gwent on Saturday, October 10.
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