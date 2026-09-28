HIGH-FLYING Abergavenny Town were brought firmly down to earth by Brecon Corries on Saturday, as their derby hosts hit the previously unbeaten Pennies for six to go top of the Ardal South East League.
Aber arrived at the Hub Scaffolding Rich Field boasting a one hundred per cent record, but were blown away as a Craig Evans hat-trick fired Corries to a fourth league win in a row.
There was no sign of the 6-1 drubbing to come at the break, where Brecon led 1-0 thanks to Evans netting on the half hour after being teed up by Jay Ryan Hughes.
But two goals in three minutes early in the second half rocked the Pennies, Evans scoring his second from another assist by Hughes (52), who then made it 3-0 rounding the keeper to net from a tight angle (55).
Ben Brooks pulled one back for Abergavenny on 66 minutes to give them some hope.
But any chance of staging a comeback was torpedoed on 76 minutes as Jamie Williams squared for Evans to complete his hat-trick, continuing what has been a prolific start to the season in front of goal.
The shell-shocked Pennies were rolled again three minutes later as substitute Jay Williams fired in a fifth from a Mitchell Davies pass.
And Abergavenny’s misery was complete when Hughes flicked Leo Davies through to round off an emphatic victory for Brecon a minute into stoppage time.
Having won all four league games previous to Saturday's humbling, the visitors slipped from joint top to fourth, and will want to bounce back immediately, at home to Lliswerry on Friday night (October 2).
Blaenavon Blues also fell to a disappointing 1-0 Memorial Ground loss to previously winless Cwmbran Town, debutant ex-Cardiff City and QPR veteran Leon Jeanne firing the only goal for the Crows on 28 minutes.
The visitors took the game to the Blues in the first half, playing with a high intensity, while the hosts struggled to get going.
The second half saw the Blues come back into the game, and it looked more like they would get the equaliser than Cwmbran double their lead.
Matt Burns was unlucky with a few half chances, including the visiting keeper doing just doing enough to put him off as the striker lifted the ball over and onto the roof of the net.
But Goytre gave new manager Dale Clark a 3-1 Plough Road win over Undy on Friday night in his first game in charge.
Josh Gibson opened the scoring on 19 minutes to give Goytre the lead before Harry Tetlow equalised on 37 minutes to bring Undy level, which is how it stayed to half-time.
Gibson restored Goytre's lead when he netted his second on 48 minutes before second-half substitute Jordan Carey sealed the victory netting his first for the club following his summer move from Canton, converting from the penalty spot in the 91st minute.
New boss Clark said: "Great game of football, two good sides and really pleased to get the win and three points!
"I thought our lads were excellent from 1-17 all night, working hard, giving everything they had to ensure we came away with the win.
"I've only been at the club a week but have already seen what a great group of players we have and am excited to work with them.
"There's lots to work on but so many positives – I can already see the togetherness and fight to win is there and no doubt week by week we will improve and become a closer unit and achieve that end goal."
The win sees Goytre in sixth on ten points from four games after the weekend.
Blaenavon Blues head to Tredegar Town on Saturday (October 3) in another Ardal South East match, while Goytre are in FAW Trophy action away to St Joseph's.
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