THERE were big cup tie celebrations for Mardy AFC on Saturday with both sides coming out on top against teams from a league above.
Mardy 1sts who play in Gwent Central One came from behind at home to beat Gwent Premier 2 team Riverside Rovers 3-2 in the first round of the Gwent County FA Amateur Cup.
And Mardy’s GC2 reserve team also saw off Clydach Wasps 2nds from GC1 2-1 in the league’s Open Cup first round.
With a somewhat rejigged Mardy 1sts line-up looking unsettled early on, Riverside went ahead after only three minutes with a well-struck goal from Alex Walsh and went two goals to the good seven minutes later after a similar effort.
The goals appeared to jolt Mardy out of their early lethargy and, within five minutes, the deficit was cut when Dan Palmer flicked on a throw in for Jake Heckles who finished smartly into the bottom corner.
The match had now developed into a real contest with the home side competing hard and starting to win the midfield battle.
And the hosts got their reward two minutes before the break, when Sam Rashdi put a lovely ball through to Heckles who still had a lot to do but held off two defenders before brilliantly nutmegging the keeper for his fifth goal in three games.
The second half was a great battle between two hard but fair sides, and Mardy keeper Matthew Davis was called into action several times before the home side got the third and winning goal after 72 minutes that their fightback deserved.
Jake Watkins had got through a prodigious amount of work in midfield and when his header gave Rashdi a sight of goal he celebrated his full debut with a well-struck shot from the edge of the box.
A few miles up the road at Clydach’s Recreation Ground, the Development team made an excellent start and went close on a number of occasions.
But it was the home side who went in front after 20 minutes thanks to a strike from Chris McCloy.
However, Mardy were back on terms just before the break when Oli Shooter fired into the top corner for 1-1.
The second half was an even affair although Chris Price hit a speculative shot that looped over the keeper and hit the post before being cleared.
Nevertheless, Mardy emulated the first team by coming from behind to win when Luke Morgan, having been moved into midfield, picked up an Adam Clarke header on 72 minutes and hooked home the winner.
The visitors then held out well against some late Clydach pressure to move into the next round.
This Saturday (October 17), the first team travel for a local derby against Crickhowell 2nds in Gwent Central One, whilst the Development Squad hot Forgeside 2nds in GC2.
Mardy 1sts are currently fourth in GC1 with three wins from five games, matched by the 2nds in GC2 with two wins from three games.
The club were up for the cup in more ways than one over the weekend, holding their first World Mental Health Day coffee morning at The Dugout Cafebar alongside Mind in Gwent before their matches.
There’s still plenty of time to help the charity by either donating prizes to the club’s raffle for them or buying tickets through the club’s social media.
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