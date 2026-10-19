LLANARTH FC secured three points and a clean sheet as they beat Gwent Central One basement visitors Fairfield Development 2-0.
The hosts took the lead in the 24th minute when Matthew Green timed his run perfectly to latch onto a through ball from Josh Phillips before firing past the keeper.
From there, Llanarth continued to control proceedings and possession, managing the tempo and limiting Fairfield's opportunities, whilst being kept at bay from a top class performance from the visitors’ goalkeeper.
And the points were finally secured in the 87th minute when debutant and former Merthyr Town player Gethyn Hill opened his Llanarth account in style, producing a cheeky back-heel into the net following another assist from Josh Phillips.
Phillips secured the man of the match award, with his vision and creativity instrumental in both goals.
Alongside Hill, Jordan White, a former stalwart of Tranch FC, also made his debut bringing his experience to the side, who now sit fourth.
Wasps 2nds rolled over 3-0 by Race
Second-from-bottom Clydach Wasps 2nds slipped to a 3-0 loss away to Pontypool table toppers Race though, leaking an own goal after 23 minutes and the other strikes coming on 26 and 65 minutes.
But GP2 Usk Town 2nds were celebrating a 4-2 win away to Sebastopol 2nds in the Gwent Central Benevolent Cup.
David Egerton put the visitors in front after seven minutes before the hosts responded eight minutes later.
The lead was then restored on 26 minutes by Matt Galletley, and Egerton then fired his second 10 minutes before half-time for 3-1.
Skipper Jamie Champion then put the game to bed scoring from the spot for 4-1 with 20 minutes left to play, although the Pontypool hosts managed a second on 80 minutes.
Gwent Central team fixtures this Saturday (October 24) include – Clydach Wasps 2nds v Penygarn & Trevethin, Crickhowell 2nds v PILCS 2nds, Fairfield Utd Dev v Forgeside, Forgeside 2nds v Sebastopol 2nds, Usk Town 2nds v Mardy 2nds.
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