ABERGAVENNY Town went second in the Ardal South East League with a 2-0 Saturday win at Croesyceiliog AFC.
Ben Brookes was put in by Joseph Beynon on 37 minutes to give the Pennies a half-time lead.
Sixteen-year-old goalkeeper Ryan Decker-Thomas in only his second game for Aber 1sts then stood firm as the last line of defence as the game remained in the balance throughout the second half.
But four minutes into stoppage time Curtis Methven fed Brookes to fire his and Aber’s second to seal the deal and secure a fifth win from seven games.
They face local rivals Blaenavon Blues this Friday night under the Pen-Y-Pound floodlights, who warmed up for the anticipated clash with a second 1-0 victory in a week as they overcame New Inn at the Memorial Ground in another derby.
Alex Berrow and Ben Williams were returning to the Memorial Ground while Blues' Ben Parfitt is a former New Inn player.
An even first half saw the Blues have the best chance as a Nathan Watts effort was cleared off the line.
But the Blues took the lead 15 minutes into the second period when a pin-point cross from skipper Kai Burton was headed home superbly by Bailey Perry.
The visitors pushed on in the last 10 minutes for an equaliser but found the Blues defence in no mood to concede, Ollie Caddick returning from injury giving everything winning headers and tackles.
Harrison Archer also back from injury was exceptional in midfield as was Nathan Watts who was a constant threat to the visitors.
The Blues Player of the Match, for the second week running went to Ben Parfitt, breaking play up and getting them moving forward, with the win lifting them to seventh above Croesyceiliog.
The night before in the only Friday game, near neighbours Goytre hosted Cwmbran Town in a game full of significance and intrigue after a summer full of transfer movement between the two clubs and the recent arrival of Dale Clark as manager at Plough Road after leaving the Crows.
And the Penperlleni-based outfit hit the visitors for six without reply, former Cmwbran Town player Jack Pewtner firing a hat-trick.
The hosts broke the deadlock when Pewtner headed home from Blake Tovey's seventh-minute cross delivered from out on the right flank.
The lead was then doubled nine minutes later when Josh Gibson ran on to a precise through ball from Tovey and netted with a low shot from just inside the penalty area.
Goytre added a third goal when Pewtner successfully converted a 42nd-minute penalty awarded by referee Arthur Rudkin-McLaren.
And the former Cwmbran Town forward completed a hat-trick against his former club in the third minute of stoppage-time after Gibson's half-volley from the edge of the penalty area was initially blocked.
Clark's charges had an opportunity to increase their lead further, when they were awarded a second penalty four minutes after the interval, but Pewtner's effort thundered back off the crossbar and was eventually cleared to safety.
Goytre only had to wait until the 54th minute to add a fifth goal though when Gibson swept home Pewtner's low cross delivered from out on the right flank.
And the scoring was completed with 18 minutes of the derby clash remaining when Sam Roberts lifted the ball over the head of Cwmbran Town goalkeeper Callum Brain from the edge of the penalty area after being set free by Cole Doolan.
Victory leaves Goytre fourth after the weekend,, with Abercarn United away this Saturday (October 17).
Meanwhile, Blaenavon Blues 2nds’ woes continued at the foot of the Gwent Premier Combination League, where they lost 3-0 away to Rogerstone 2nds on Friday night leaving them still pointless at the bottom of the table.
They’ll be hoping to break their duck at home to Abercarn United 2nds this Saturday.
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